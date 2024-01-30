Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISDentsuAmbani Reputation ManagementQuickEasy SoftwareOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)RT7 DigitalHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Technology News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Amazon calls off iRobot deal

    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    Amazon and iRobot on Monday, 29 January 2024, announced that they have entered into a mutual agreement to terminate their previously announced acquisition agreement, originally signed on 4 August 2022, under which Amazon would have acquired iRobot for cash consideration.
    Source:
    Source: https://www.irobot.com/

    This deal would have allowed Amazon to invest in continued innovation by iRobot and support iRobot in lowering prices on products customers already love. The companies released the following statements today about the decision:

    "We're disappointed that Amazon's acquisition of iRobot could not proceed," said David Zapolsky, Amazon SVP and general counsel.

    "We're believers in the future of consumer robotics in the home and have always been fans of iRobot's products, which delight consumers and solve problems in ways that improve their lives. Amazon and iRobot were excited to see what our teams could build together, and we're deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to try and make this collaboration a reality. This outcome will deny consumers faster innovation and more competitive prices, which we're confident would have made their lives easier and more enjoyable.

    Mergers and acquisitions like this help companies like iRobot better compete in the global marketplace, particularly against companies, and from countries, that aren't subject to the same regulatory requirements in fast-moving technology segments like robotics. Undue and disproportionate regulatory hurdles discourage entrepreneurs, who should be able to see acquisition as one path to success, and that hurts both consumers and competition—the very things that regulators say they're trying to protect."

    "iRobot is an innovation pioneer with a clear vision to make consumer robots a reality," said Colin Angle, founder of iRobot.

    "The termination of the agreement with Amazon is disappointing, but iRobot now turns toward the future with a focus and commitment to continue building thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better, and that our customers around the world love."

    The companies have signed a termination agreement that resolves all outstanding matters from the transaction, including Amazon paying iRobot the previously agreed upon termination fee.

    Read more: Amazon, iRobot
    NextOptions


    Related

    The future of marketing: Mindset shift, storytelling, and relationships
    Motsepe AdvertisingThe future of marketing: Mindset shift, storytelling, and relationships
    2024: A bright outlook with stability
    RT7 Digital2024: A bright outlook with stability
    The future of marketing in the AI era
    WavemakerThe future of marketing in the AI era
    Source: Xianjuan Hu/Unsplash
    Local retailers urged to refine in-store service to fight Shein and Amazon
    19 Dec 2023
    The Amazon brand lifecycle: Strategies for profitable growth
    RT7 DigitalThe Amazon brand lifecycle: Strategies for profitable growth
    Apple recently unveiled its M3 family of processers in the 2023 MacBook Pro models. Source: Apple Newsroom
    Apple enters the AI race, but prioritises on-device machine learning
     7 Dec 2023
    Luggage Glove enhances its Amazon market presence
    RT7 DigitalLuggage Glove enhances its Amazon market presence
    Animation School selects Honoris as its partner for expansion
    Bullion PR & CommunicationAnimation School selects Honoris as its partner for expansion
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz