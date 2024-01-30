Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISDentsuAmbani Reputation ManagementQuickEasy SoftwareOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)RT7 DigitalHustle MediaTDMCDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Sales News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at SA's Shoprite

    By Nqobile Dludla
    30 Jan 2024
    30 Jan 2024
    Shoprite, one of South Africa's biggest supermarkets group, reported on Tuesday, 29 January 2024, a nearly 14% jump in its half-year sales, supported by a record Black Friday and festive season as cash-strapped shoppers and upmarket consumers went after food deals.
    Source: Reuters
    Source: Reuters

    The retailer, with more than 2,900 stores across Africa, said group sales for the six-month period ended 31 December 2023 rose to R121.1bn. Sales in the company's second quarter, which include November and the Christmas holiday period, rose 14.6%.

    Cash-strapped shoppers, hit by high interest rates and inflation, are spending less on discretionary items like clothes and shoes and more on food and essentials.

    "Sustained high level of execution and continued customer momentum together with record Black Friday and festive season trade has extended the period of uninterrupted market share gains achieved by our core South African supermarket brands to 58 months," the retailer said.

    The group's core business, Supermarkets South Africa, which contributes about 80.5% to the topline, witnessed a 14.6% jump in sales, also benefiting from the acquisition of 94 stores bought from Walmart-owned Massmart. Like-for-like sales climbed 6.3%.

    Sales in rest of its stores in Africa rose 6.2% in South African rand terms and by 20% in constant currency.

    Like its peers, Shoprite is grappling with severe rolling power cuts, forcing it to crank up diesel generators and spend more on back-up power supplies, adding to soaring costs for raw materials, transport and packaging.

    The power outages resulted in diesel expenses of R500m in the reported period.

    Read more: holiday sales, Shoprite, Shoprite Group, festive season sales, Black Friday sales, Nqobile Dludla
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips


    Related

    TFG's sales growth slows in Christmas quarter due to soft Black Friday
    TFG's sales growth slows in Christmas quarter due to soft Black Friday
     1 day
    Mr Price says high risk caused by SA's port woes has subsided slightly
    Mr Price says high risk caused by SA's port woes has subsided slightly
     1 day
    Clicks 20-week sales boosted by strong festive season
    Clicks 20-week sales boosted by strong festive season
     23 Jan 2024
    Woolworths flags lower half-year profit as shoppers spend less
    Woolworths flags lower half-year profit as shoppers spend less
     23 Jan 2024
    Black Friday fails to lift November retail trade, sales fall 0.9% year on year
    Black Friday fails to lift November retail trade, sales fall 0.9% year on year
     18 Jan 2024
    Mamelodi community embraces gardening with tree donation from Shoprite
    Mamelodi community embraces gardening with tree donation from Shoprite
    15 Jan 2024
    Dentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    DentsuDentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    Black Friday sales numbers show consumer strain
    Black Friday sales numbers show consumer strain
    12 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz