    Minor Hotels expands African portfolio with Anantara Zanzibar Resort

    7 Mar 2024
    7 Mar 2024
    International hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels has announced the signing of a new Anantara resort that will be built in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The 181-key Anantara Zanzibar Resort will open in 2027 on the island of Zanzibar's northern coast.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The owning company, Dubai-based Infinity Group, have chosen Minor Hotels and the Anantara brand to manage this new property. Anantara Zanzibar is currently under development as part of Infinity Group’s Africa portfolio, along with other projects on the continent. The group brings over 20 years of expertise in property development, asset management, contracting and retail to a long-term value investment strategy in, and beyond, the hospitality sector.

    Distinctive and enhanced experience

    Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, comments: “We are delighted to add Anantara Zanzibar Resort to our pipeline of luxury properties under development in Africa, along with the recently announced Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp in Zambia.

    "We look forward to these new properties joining our Anantara portfolio on the continent in Mozambique, Zambia and Tunisia. Working in collaboration with Infinity Group, we believe this is an excellent opportunity to grow our hospitality footprint in Zanzibar, which is long recognised as Tanzania's oceanside destination of choice.”

    Samuel Saba, chairman of Infinity Group, and CEO of Infinity Developments says: “Infinity Developments is proud to be working with Minor Hotels, and the Anantara Brand. The Anantara Zanzibar Resort will redefine the standard of luxury hospitality in Zanzibar.

    "We are confident that the synergy between the Minor and Infinity teams will bring about a distinctive and enhanced experience for all who visit this spectacular island from 2027, and many years to come.”

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The new-build property will feature 37 luxury suites, one presidential villa, and 73 one- and two-bedroom sea-view villas with private pool. The resort will also include 38 one-bedroom apartments, 19 two-bedroom apartments, eight three-bedroom penthouse apartments, and five penthouses.

    All accommodation and public areas will be finished with contemporary décor and state-of-the-art comforts to provide signature Anantara luxury infused with the distinctive styles and materials of the region. Strategically designed with a range of calming water features – including private pools, lagoon access and lagoon views, Anantara Zanzibar Resort will offer an elegant beachside retreat for the leisure and extended stay markets.

    Culinary excellence will be a keen focus with six restaurants and bars offering all-day destination dining, a speciality beach grill, a beach club bar and a gourmet delicatessen café alongside a themed tikki bar and an al fresco pool bar.

    Other premium amenities at Anantara Zanzibar Resort will include an Anantara Spa, kids’ and teens’ clubs, gym and fitness facilities, a water sports club, a lagoon pool and a library.

    Meeting and event spaces will also be created alongside an executive lounge and a business centre.

