Minister de Lille launches Easter tourism campaign from Cape Town dunes

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has launched the national Easter Campaign at Atlantis Dunes in Cape Town, highlighting tourism opportunities in smaller towns. The event at Twin Venture, a quad biking and sandboarding facility, aimed to showcase the diverse experiences South Africa offers visitors.

Speaking at the event attended by tourism business owners, industry associations, media and content creators, Minister de Lille emphasised the importance of both domestic and international travel in sustaining and growing the tourism sector.

Domestic tourism: A growing market

Domestic tourism in South Africa continues to perform well, with travellers increasingly looking for affordable and unique experiences. Recent insights from the 2024 Sho’t Left Travel Week campaign highlighted key trends shaping local travel:​

• Affordability remains a priority. Travelers are looking for more budget-friendly accommodation and experiences, making initiatives like Sho’t Left vital in ensuring more South Africans can explore their own country.

• Lesser-known destinations are in demand. More South Africans are seeking off-the-beaten-path adventures, opting for places with fewer crowds and deeper cultural experiences.

• Personalised travel experiences are key. Families, solo travellers, seniors, and adventure-seekers are all looking for tailored travel options, including accessible tourism and wellness retreats.

"Every night spent in a guesthouse, every meal at a local restaurant, and every souvenir bought from a market contributes to our economy. By supporting local tourism, we ensure that the benefits of travel extend beyond major cities—promoting inclusive economic growth," Minister De Lille said.





International tourism on the rise

International visitors remain a key part of South Africa’s tourism strategy. In the first two months of 2025 alone, the country welcomed nearly 1.8 million international visitors - an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period last year.

"International travellers are drawn to South Africa for its diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality. We must continue showcasing what makes our country special and keep igniting the spirit of exploration," Minister De Lille added.

South Africa Awaits – Come Find Your Joy!

South African Tourism recently launched its new global brand campaign to further promote tourism: ‘South Africa Awaits – Come Find Your Joy!’ This campaign encourages travellers—both local and international— to rediscover South Africa with the wonder and excitement of a first-time visitor.

"This is more than a tourism campaign—it’s an invitation. Whether you’re a young family, a group of friends, an adventure junkie, or someone who just needs a break, South Africa has something for you," Minister De Lille said.

Minister De Lille urged travellers to take advantage of the upcoming long weekends to explore, experience, and support local businesses.

"Take the trip. Book the stay. Discover the dorpie. Dance at the festival. Visit the market. Eat the magwinya. Support local. Make the memory. Take that Sho’t Left! Our country is calling. South Africa Awaits – Come Find Your Joy!," the Minister concluded.