Mhondoro Safari Lodge partners with Luke Dale Roberts to redefine safari cuisine

Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa has teamed up with acclaimed chef Luke Dale Roberts to enhance its dining experience. The new partnership introduces innovative multi-course menus, wine pairings, and curated cocktails, aiming to set a new standard for safari cuisine in South Africa.

Source: Supplied

Luke Dale Roberts and his team are revamping Mhondoro’s dining experience with a new, exclusive offering for resident guests. They are also training Mhondoro's food and beverage staff to enhance their skills and ensure high-quality service and ongoing culinary innovation.

Innovative menus, reimagined experiences

Dale Roberts has introduced new wine pairing menus at dinner and is reimagining Boma dinners to enhance the safari dining experience under the African night sky, highlighting local traditions and cuisine. Upcoming innovations include a Harvest Table lunch concept, new breakfast menus, game drive snacks, and sundowner drinks and cocktails.

Commenting on the new culinary offerings, Fritz Breytenbach, the CEO of Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa says: "Our cuisine sets us apart, celebrating local and seasonal produce sourced from our organic vegetable gardens cultivated on the Mhondoro eco-farm. This is where arriving guests now check in at Mhondoro’s new Reception & Welcome Lounge and enjoy their first taste of the exciting gourmet adventure that awaits at the lodge."

Source: Supplied

Eco-farm and fresh ingredients

Conveniently situated adjacent to the main gate of Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Waterberg region, Mhondoro’s organic eco-farm also produces free-range eggs and farmed sheep and cattle. Guests may tour the farm and pick fresh ingredients before they are transported through the reserve in open-game viewing vehicles to the lodge.

Myrian Vogel, the owner of Mhondoro says it has always been a dream of the Vogel family to collaborate with a top chef in the heart of the bush. "Seeing this dream come true with someone of the calibre of Luke Dale Roberts is incredibly fulfilling, and we are very proud to bring our guests an outstanding new dining experience at Mhondoro."

Source: Supplied

Dale Roberts expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating: "I am exceptionally excited to partner with Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa. Their commitment to excellence and upskilling of staff, in addition to the sustainable development of farmland and an impressive organic vegetable garden, is truly inspiring.

"We look forward to working with the team and drawing from the abundance of this garden to create menus that reflect the best of local and seasonal produce of this region."