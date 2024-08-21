Radisson Hotel Group appoints Hook, Line & Sinker

Radisson Hotel Group boasts a substantial global presence with over 1,250 hotels in more than 95 countries. The group caters for various audiences and travel markets and operates several distinct brands including, Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel. The South African portfolio comprises of 11 hotels, located in major cities and hubs of connection across the country.

“We are excited and empowered by HLS’s creativity, digital know-how and PR industry expertise that will connect with key audiences as we continue to drive brand awareness in one of our key markets, South Africa,” says Saadiyah Hendricks, Area Director, PR & Social Media, Middle East, Africa, Mediterranean and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group. “We look forward to embarking on this exciting PR-journey together, driving relevance with our core audiences through inspiring moments and stories as well as strategic collaborations that highlight our values, while showcasing our diverse portfolio and offerings.”

Hook, Line & Sinker will provide a pivotal role in elevating the brand image. The agency will focus on developing creative media and communications strategies leveraging data and insights, event support, social media and influencer relations, and hotel launches. The Radisson Group is the latest win for HLS and joins several new client wins this quarter, including Business Partners, Motorvaps Holdings, Cisco, and inDrive.

HLS won silver for South Africa’s ‘Best Small PR Consultancy’ 2023. In addition, the agency was a finalist for Business Partner’s ‘SA Entrepreneur of the Year’ and won Corporate Vision’s ‘Best Creative PR and Communications Agency in SA. In just five years, HLS has firmly established itself as a fast-growing and innovative PR agency that helps brands to find the right story Hook, by selecting the best communications Line, to deliver the ultimate campaign Sinker. HLS expertise extends across public relations, marketing, advertising, and social media, supporting some of the world’s most respected and admired brands in Africa, Middle East, Europe and USA.

For more information, www.hooklinesinker.biz or follow Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.



