    Keiren Faurie named Salon-in-a-Box competition winner

    28 Mar 2024
    Since its inception over two decades ago, the South African skincare brand has supported the salon trade, a commitment that has now taken on new heights thanks to its Salon-in-a-Box competition. The competition, tailored for the skin therapists of tomorrow, embodies Vitaderm's ethos of fostering collaboration, accessibility, and excellence in skincare.
    Keiren Faurie, winner of the Vitaderm Salon-in-a-Box competition. Image supplied
    Keiren Faurie, winner of the Vitaderm Salon-in-a-Box competition. Image supplied

    Last year saw Vitaderm reveal its Salon-in-a-Box competition: R100,000 worth of prizes to up-and-coming therapists to assist them in establishing or expanding their salons.

    "We understand the pivotal role that skin therapists play in guiding individuals on their skincare journeys. As a salon-first brand, we have always recognised and championed their expertise," explains Vitaderm managing director, Craig Sydenham. "Through Salon-in-a-Box, our aim is to empower budding skin therapists by providing them with an exclusive opportunity to embark on their careers with the Vitaderm advantage."

    Keiren Faurie, a 23-year-old beauty entrepreneur based in Johannesburg, is one of the lucky winners. Inspired by Sydenham’s business talk at the Probeauty Expo, Faurie entered the competition with hopes of expanding her business, Fiery Nail Bar.

    "When I received the email, I was with a client at the time, and I just stopped everything I was doing because I just had to know what the email said," she shares. "It was truly such a surprise and such wonderful news."

    Faurie plans to use the resources from the Vitaderm Salon-in-a-Box prize to propel Fiery Nail Bar into a well-known brand in the industry.

    "In the next five years, I want Fiery to move into larger premises, and to have more people on board in the salon," she envisions. "We specialise in nail health, dry manicures, and nail art from basic to bizarre - something I feel people will be more attracted to with the growth of Fiery."

    “I’d say what really stands out for me about Vitaderm is, the team, which has been wonderful to communicate with, as well as the range of products available to clients with different skin types and skin needs. And, it’s local!” she concludes.

