Vitaderm unlocks opportunities for aspiring beauty therapists

Vitaderm is giving away R100,000 worth of prizes to three up and coming skin therapists to assist them in establishing their own salons.

Image supplied

Since its inception over two decades ago, the proudly South African skincare brand has supported the salon trade, a commitment now taking on new heights through their Salon-in-a-Box competition. This competition, tailored for the skin therapists of tomorrow, embodies Vitaderm's ethos of fostering collaboration, accessibility, and excellence in skincare.

“We understand the pivotal role that skin therapists play in guiding individuals on their skincare journeys. As a salon-first brand, we have always recognised and championed their expertise. Through Salon-in-a-Box our aim is to empower budding skin therapists by providing them with an exclusive opportunity to embark on their careers with the Vitaderm advantage,” explains Vitaderm managing director, Craig Sydenham.

Salon-in-a-Box isn't just about a foot in the door; it's about launching careers, igniting passions, and fostering relationships. At the heart of the brand’s philosophy lies a profound commitment to mutual support. “By extending a hand to newcomers, we actively cultivate a vibrant network of professionals who share our visionary goal: to ‘democratise the science of good skin’.”

“What sets us apart is not just the quality of our products, but the synergy between science and accessibility. Our professional skincare range, enriched with advanced active ingredients, is tailored for transformative results. To harness this potential effectively, we've always stressed the importance of professional guidance. That's why our products are exclusively available through qualified skin clinics, ensuring that each individual receives personalised recommendations from skilled experts,” Sydenham adds.