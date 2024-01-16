BizTrends2024: Judith Mugeni - Sponsorships must be fit for purpose and for business

Sponsorship goes beyond B2B or B2C thinking, it requires a human 2 human (H2H) engagement model to resonate and thus drive growth.

Brands with strong growth aspirations need a sponsorship marketing platform and property fit to deliver that growth. Brands seeking growth will use sponsorship as a vehicle to drive their commercial growth (beyond the much-needed brand visibility) as well as showcase their commitment to responsible business and doing good.

However, unlocking commercial growth requires sponsorship market ecosystem thinking.

This helps brands to consider broader possibilities beyond targeting just the end user (the traditional, linear thinking of just the fan or spectator) of your service or product.

Start by asking the question “Who are the customers that we want?” and create a company culture around sponsorship.

This expansion in thinking lets your marketing and sales teams intentionally look at the bigger picture, at the segments you are focusing on and how they consume the property you sponsor and where your brand could authentically plugin, which ultimately paves the way to an increased impact.

Map out your different targeted segments’ user journeys to gain an understanding of how companies, customers and suppliers connect and the value they exchange within the sponsored property ecosystem.

As an example, start with the rights holder – a possible business customer, the suppliers they use to bring their property to life (a possible SMME segment), the participants e.g. the talent (a possible segment) and of course the spectator – the consumer of the passion.

If done correctly, your brand will know how to truly engage its different target audiences in their passions, and improve how you show up by plugging in your products and or services authentically. Eco-system thinking will lead to an enhanced customer experience.