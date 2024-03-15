JamiiTrade: Empowering African SMEs to thrive in cross-border trade

Jamii, derived from the Swahili word meaning "community," JamiiTrade embodies the spirit of collaboration and partnership among African SMEs.
"We believe that empowered SMEs are the backbone of Africa's economic prosperity," said Tiekie Barnard, founder and CEO, of Shared Value Africa Initiative. "With JamiiTrade, we aim to democratise access to resources, foster pan-African collaboration, and catalyse sustainable growth for SMEs across the continent."
Through this peer-to-peer exchange, a wealth of knowledge and information is cultivated, forming the foundation for data-driven insights that can drive policy change, open new markets, and create unprecedented opportunities for pan-African SMEs.
JamiiTrade will offer:
JamiiTrade will be more than just a platform; it will be a trusted and credible network, a potential source of invaluable data and insights that bridge the gap between businesses and policymakers. By leveraging the collective wisdom of the JamiiTrade community, SMEs can navigate the complexities of cross-border trade with confidence and resilience.
The new app is poised to become the go-to community and information platform for SMEs seeking to unlock the full potential of cross-border trade. Join us in building a brighter future for African entrepreneurship with JamiiTrade.
RSVP to learn more here: https://svai.africa/events/african-entrepreneurship-forum-15-march/
For media inquiries, please contact Sam Gqomo at moc.aldnamow@mas or call 0746100694