Investment hotspots: Wellington, Malmesbury

The Cape Winelands, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and world-class vineyards, has long been a coveted destination for both lifestyle seekers and savvy investors. Recently, attention has turned to less heralded yet equally promising areas such as Wellington and Malmesbury.

These locales are quickly becoming investment hotspots, offering a blend of affordability, natural beauty, and growth potential. John Herbst, chief executive officer of Fine & Country Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), provides insights into why these areas are attracting interest and what makes them prime investment opportunities:

Hidden gem with potential

Natural beauty and lifestyle appeal – "Wellington is often overshadowed by its more famous neighbours like Stellenbosch and Paarl, but it offers an incredible quality of life," says Herbst. Nestled at the foot of the Groenberg Mountain, Wellington boasts picturesque vineyards, rolling hills, and a charming small-town atmosphere. Its proximity to major centres, combined with a slower pace of life, makes it an attractive option for those seeking a balance between convenience and tranquillity. Callie Steyn, licensee of Fine & Country’s Swartland office adds that Bovlei Winery in Wellington is the second oldest winery in the country, and the world famous Bains Whisky is made there too.

Educational and cultural hub – Wellington is also home to several renowned educational institutions, including the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Wellington campus and top-tier primary and secondary schools. "Education is a significant drawcard," Herbst notes. "Families are looking for areas that offer excellent schooling options without the congestion of larger cities."

Affordability and investment growth – From an investment perspective, Wellington presents a compelling case. Property prices here are still relatively affordable compared to Stellenbosch or Franschhoek, yet the area is experiencing steady growth. "Investors are recognising the value in Wellington’s real estate market," Herbst explains. "With ongoing developments and infrastructure improvements, we anticipate significant appreciation in property values over the next few years."

Gateway to the Swartland

Expanding infrastructure – Malmesbury, the largest town in the Swartland, is experiencing a renaissance, and is the gateway to the West Coast, Steyn notes. "The government’s investment in infrastructure, particularly the N7 highway expansion, is transforming Malmesbury into a more accessible and attractive destination," says Herbst. Plus, Steyn adds, there’s the excitement of new shopping nodes, namely De Swartland Mall, Checkers, and the brand-new medical facility, Crestcare Hospital opening in August. The improved connectivity to Cape Town, just a 45-minute drive away, enhances its appeal to commuters and investors alike.

Agricultural and wine industry growth – Known for its fertile soils and robust agricultural sector, Malmesbury is at the heart of the Swartland wine region, which has gained international acclaim for its innovative and high-quality wines. "The wine industry’s growth has a ripple effect on the local economy," Herbst explains. "There’s a burgeoning interest in agri-tourism and related business opportunities, making Malmesbury a strategic investment choice."

Community and lifestyle – Malmesbury offers a strong sense of community, historic charm, and a lifestyle that appeals to a broad demographic. "We’re seeing a mix of young families, retirees, and entrepreneurs moving to Malmesbury," says Herbst. "The combination of scenic beauty, a tight-knit community, and affordability is a powerful draw."

Investors eye Wellington, Malmesbury

Shift towards remote work – The global shift towards remote work has made it feasible for more people to live further from city centres while maintaining their careers. "People are no longer tied to offices in big cities. They’re looking for places that offer a better quality of life, and areas like Wellington and Malmesbury fit the bill perfectly," Herbst states.

Value for money – In comparison to Cape Town’s skyrocketing property prices, Wellington and Malmesbury offer excellent value for money. Investors can acquire larger properties or even estates at a fraction of the cost, with the added benefit of future growth potential.

Sustainable living – There’s a growing trend towards sustainable living and eco-friendly developments. Both Wellington and Malmesbury are well-positioned to cater to this demand. "The natural environment and existing agricultural practices in these areas align well with sustainable living initiatives," Herbst notes. "Investors are keen on projects that promote sustainability, which is another reason these areas are gaining traction."

Wellington and Malmesbury represent the next frontier in the Cape Winelands’ real estate market. With their unique blend of lifestyle benefits, investment potential, and growing infrastructure, these areas are poised to offer substantial returns for discerning investors.

As John Herbst aptly puts it, "The Cape Winelands will always be a desirable destination, but the smart money is now looking beyond the traditional hotspots to places where the future growth is most promising."