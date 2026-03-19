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Innovative Green Township Circular Economy Pilot launched in Itsoseng at Future of Sustainability Conference
This groundbreaking pilot project is designed to empower local youth and women to take ownership of socio-economic challenges by establishing social enterprises that create eco-jobs, generate income, and uplift marginalised communities.
At the core of the initiative is an “ecopreneurship” programme, which equips participants with essential financial literacy and business management skills, alongside technical training in key sectors of the green economy. These include urban farming, agro-processing, environmental management, waste recycling, and biogas systems.
A standout feature of the pilot is the introduction of accessible, low-cost technologies tailored for township environments. Among these are biodigesters, which enable communities to convert organic waste into clean renewable energy for cooking and heating, as well as organic biofertiliser to enhance agricultural productivity. This integrated approach establishes a circular ecosystem that drives employment, entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability, food security, and improved community health.
The initiative is community-led and implemented in collaboration with a wide network of stakeholders, including private sector partners, government at local, provincial, and national levels, as well as universities, scientific bodies, and training institutions. This collaborative model fosters shared learning, demonstrates proof of concept, and supports the scaling of solutions to other rural and urban communities across South Africa.
The Future of Sustainability Conference will provide a platform to showcase the Itsoseng pilot project to investors, supporters, and key stakeholders. A dedicated panel discussion will feature community leaders, scientific experts, private sector representatives, and government partners, offering insights into lessons learned and the impact of implementing climate-friendly technologies in low-income urban settings. The session will highlight pathways to building economic resilience, advancing social inclusion, and promoting environmental justice.
Event details:
- Topic: Township Ecopreneurship: Transforming Waste into Energy, Food and Jobs
- Date: 25 March 2026
- Time: 11:55 AM – 12:25 PM
- Venue: Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre
- Registration: https://qkt.io/jWe585
- Watch online: https://events.ringcentral.com/events/the-future-of-sustainability-summit-2026
Media contact: Thabiso Mohlabeng
Organisation: Topco Media
Email: az.oc.ocpot@gnebalhoM.osibahT
Mobile: 062 055 0547
Panel discussion programme
Moderator:
- Prof. Neissan A. Besharati, Director Sustainability Advisory, Pan-African Financing for Development Institute (PAFDI)
Panellists:
- Ms. Ayanda Lubisi, Food Resilience, Social Development, City of Johannesburg
- Dr. Gamuchirai Mutezo, Madam Waste and University of Johannesburg
- Ms. Danielle King, Communications and Partnerships, Mpact Recycling
- Ms. Kully Zipethe, Youth and Community Empowerment, Sustainable Organic Urban Lifestyles (SOUL)
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