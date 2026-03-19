South Africa
ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Sifiso Learning GroupTopco MediaEast Coast RadioFibre CircleNext GenerationAdopt-a-SchoolRainbow ChickenDY/DXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Innovative Green Township Circular Economy Pilot launched in Itsoseng at Future of Sustainability Conference

    Itsoseng, an informal settlement on the outskirts of Johannesburg, is at the forefront of innovation as the host of a pioneering public-private partnership introducing a green township circular economy model. The initiative is proudly supported by Topco Media as the strategic marketing partner and will be officially launched at the Future of Sustainability Conference taking place at the Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre on 24 - 25 March.
    Issued by Topco Media
    19 Mar 2026
    19 Mar 2026
    Innovative Green Township Circular Economy Pilot launched in Itsoseng at Future of Sustainability Conference

    This groundbreaking pilot project is designed to empower local youth and women to take ownership of socio-economic challenges by establishing social enterprises that create eco-jobs, generate income, and uplift marginalised communities.

    At the core of the initiative is an “ecopreneurship” programme, which equips participants with essential financial literacy and business management skills, alongside technical training in key sectors of the green economy. These include urban farming, agro-processing, environmental management, waste recycling, and biogas systems.

    A standout feature of the pilot is the introduction of accessible, low-cost technologies tailored for township environments. Among these are biodigesters, which enable communities to convert organic waste into clean renewable energy for cooking and heating, as well as organic biofertiliser to enhance agricultural productivity. This integrated approach establishes a circular ecosystem that drives employment, entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability, food security, and improved community health.

    Innovative Green Township Circular Economy Pilot launched in Itsoseng at Future of Sustainability Conference

    The initiative is community-led and implemented in collaboration with a wide network of stakeholders, including private sector partners, government at local, provincial, and national levels, as well as universities, scientific bodies, and training institutions. This collaborative model fosters shared learning, demonstrates proof of concept, and supports the scaling of solutions to other rural and urban communities across South Africa.

    The Future of Sustainability Conference will provide a platform to showcase the Itsoseng pilot project to investors, supporters, and key stakeholders. A dedicated panel discussion will feature community leaders, scientific experts, private sector representatives, and government partners, offering insights into lessons learned and the impact of implementing climate-friendly technologies in low-income urban settings. The session will highlight pathways to building economic resilience, advancing social inclusion, and promoting environmental justice.

    Innovative Green Township Circular Economy Pilot launched in Itsoseng at Future of Sustainability Conference
    Innovative Green Township Circular Economy Pilot launched in Itsoseng at Future of Sustainability Conference

    Event details:

    Media contact: Thabiso Mohlabeng
    Organisation: Topco Media
    Email: az.oc.ocpot@gnebalhoM.osibahT
    Mobile: 062 055 0547

    Panel discussion programme

    Moderator:

    Panellists:


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz