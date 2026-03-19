Innovative Green Township Circular Economy Pilot launched in Itsoseng at Future of Sustainability Conference

Itsoseng, an informal settlement on the outskirts of Johannesburg, is at the forefront of innovation as the host of a pioneering public-private partnership introducing a green township circular economy model. The initiative is proudly supported by Topco Media as the strategic marketing partner and will be officially launched at the Future of Sustainability Conference taking place at the Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre on 24 - 25 March.

This groundbreaking pilot project is designed to empower local youth and women to take ownership of socio-economic challenges by establishing social enterprises that create eco-jobs, generate income, and uplift marginalised communities.

At the core of the initiative is an “ecopreneurship” programme, which equips participants with essential financial literacy and business management skills, alongside technical training in key sectors of the green economy. These include urban farming, agro-processing, environmental management, waste recycling, and biogas systems.

A standout feature of the pilot is the introduction of accessible, low-cost technologies tailored for township environments. Among these are biodigesters, which enable communities to convert organic waste into clean renewable energy for cooking and heating, as well as organic biofertiliser to enhance agricultural productivity. This integrated approach establishes a circular ecosystem that drives employment, entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability, food security, and improved community health.

The initiative is community-led and implemented in collaboration with a wide network of stakeholders, including private sector partners, government at local, provincial, and national levels, as well as universities, scientific bodies, and training institutions. This collaborative model fosters shared learning, demonstrates proof of concept, and supports the scaling of solutions to other rural and urban communities across South Africa.

The Future of Sustainability Conference will provide a platform to showcase the Itsoseng pilot project to investors, supporters, and key stakeholders. A dedicated panel discussion will feature community leaders, scientific experts, private sector representatives, and government partners, offering insights into lessons learned and the impact of implementing climate-friendly technologies in low-income urban settings. The session will highlight pathways to building economic resilience, advancing social inclusion, and promoting environmental justice.

Event details:

Topic: Township Ecopreneurship : Transforming Waste into Energy, Food and Jobs



: Transforming Waste into Energy, Food and Jobs Date : 25 March 2026



: 25 March 2026 Time : 11:55 AM – 12:25 PM



: 11:55 AM – 12:25 PM Venue : Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre



: Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre Registration : https://qkt.io/jWe585



: https://qkt.io/jWe585 Watch online : https://events.ringcentral.com/events/the-future-of-sustainability-summit-2026

Media contact : Thabiso Mohlabeng

Organisation : Topco Media

Email : az.oc.ocpot@gnebalhoM.osibahT

Mobile : 062 055 0547

Panel discussion programme

Moderator:

Prof. Neissan A. Besharati, Director Sustainability Advisory, Pan-African Financing for Development Institute (PAFDI)

Panellists:



