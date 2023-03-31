Increase in 'accidental managers' points to quiet hiring pandemic

A recent poll conducted by Robert Walters involving over 2,000 white-collar professionals in South Africa has brought to light a concerning trend: a significant number of managers are stepping into leadership roles without the necessary training, support, or recognition. This lack of preparation is leaving many managers feeling overwhelmed and underqualified, ultimately impacting the overall effectiveness of organisations.

Image source: Yan Krukau from Pexels

Tafadzwa Chakaodza, senior manager of global recruitment consultancy Robert Walters Africa, says "A manager sets and drives the strategy and implementation of a team’s success. In addition, a manager sets the tone and culture that will help retain current members and attract future members, all while wearing a myriad of other hats in supportive, instructional and coaching roles.

"We can conclude that tailored and comprehensive training before, during and continuously after stepping into the role, is essential. There has long been a history of promoting individuals to management roles without formal training, but this trend seems to be intensifying."

Poll results

A startling 36% of managers across Africa have received no formal training on how to manage people or teams, leaving them ill-equipped to handle the demands of the role.



80% of current managers reported taking on unofficial management or mentoring responsibilities without receiving any formal recognition, such as a job title change, formal announcement, or salary increase.



A significant 32% of managers have had to request formal training multiple times, with 24% stating that their primary motivation was feeling overwhelmed or underqualified for their roles.



Barriers to training: More than half of the managers surveyed (51%) identified budget cuts or the unavailability of formal training as the main obstacles preventing them from seeking out the training they need.



Lack of ED&I training: A worrying 40% of managers have not received any additional training on Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) beyond the general training offered to all employees.

Negative impact of increased demands

"The modern workplace, especially in a post-pandemic, hybrid environment, demands much more from managers. They are now expected to navigate remote management, focus on mental health, and manage the integration of Gen Z into the workforce. How can we expect managers to handle all of these responsibilities without proper training?" Chakaodza asks.

"In the past, a manager’s primary role was to keep employees motivated and productive. Today, they are required to drive culture and inclusion within their teams, lead digital transformation, and possess the emotional intelligence to recognise when a team member is struggling mentally. They are also often the bearers of difficult news, such as delayed promotions or muted pay rises. New research even suggests that managers are at risk of ‘empathy burnout’ due to the emotional demands placed on them."

Companies must do more

Chakaodza continues: "While the role of managers has evolved rapidly, it is simply unacceptable that professionals have to repeatedly ask for the training they need. Companies must have continuous mechanisms in place to assess and whether their managers are truly equipped for their roles and what additional support is necessary to set them up for success.

"Failing to provide formal training not only sets managers up for failure but also negatively impacts the organisation through increased employee turnover and decreased productivity," he explains.

"Managers are a critical factor in whether employees choose to stay or leave an organisation. Companies must do everything possible to ensure their managers are well-trained, supported, and equipped to lead effectively."

One-size-fits-all approach cannot be applied to training

"Management is a deeply personal process, and a one-size-fits-all approach to training simply won’t work," emphasises Chakaodza. "While some individuals naturally transition into management roles, others, who are equally capable, may require more support.

"It’s important to recognise that while theoretical training is valuable, helping managers find their authentic leadership style is even more crucial. Encouraging a uniform approach to management can lead to toxic workplace cultures, such as the 'old boys club'.

"Transition coaching and mentoring, which prepare professionals over time to step confidently into management positions are mission critical. Also integrating peer think tanks across management teams especially with newer manages will also ensure safe and productive places for idea exchanges and shared problem-solving platforms," Chakaodza concludes.