BizTrends2026 | Marriott International’s Dorcas Dlamini Mbele: How South Africans will travel in 2026

South Africans are heading into 2026 with the same strong appetite for travel that has characterised the past few years — but with a clearer sense of what they want from their holidays and how they choose to spend their time. Travel has firmly cemented itself as part of how people live, connect and recharge. It is no longer a once-a-year indulgence but an ongoing source of joy, balance, and discovery.

Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, Senior Director, Commercial, Sub Saharan Africa, Marriott International

Marriott Bonvoy’s latest Ticket to Travel 2026 research confirms that enthusiasm remains high. Nearly seven in ten South Africans plan to take the same number of holidays or more next year, with many spreading their trips across the calendar rather than saving for a single getaway.

Domestic escapes, regional breaks and long haul adventures all have a place in the year ahead, and younger travellers in particular are shaping the pace and personality of how South Africans explore the world.

Rather than travelling for the sake of travelling, people are becoming more deliberate about their choices, seeking experiences that feel meaningful, planning more intuitively and choosing brands that offer both value and connection.

In this landscape, five clear trends are emerging that will define how South Africans travel in 2026:

1. AI becomes the new travel planner

Artificial intelligence is now embedded in how South Africans plan their holidays. While online research used to mean hours of scrolling and comparing, AI is drastically simplifying the process. Travellers are turning to it for itinerary ideas, insider recommendations and smarter, more efficient planning.

Instead of making travel feel automated, AI is helping people personalise their trips more deeply. With admin out of the way, travellers can focus on the experiences that make a holiday memorable: the markets, beaches, hidden restaurants, and unexpected discoveries that define a destination.

2. Lux scaping takes off

Luxury is evolving, and South Africans are embracing a more intentional approach to indulgence. “Lux scaping” - adding a spa retreat, a five-star stay or another premium experience at the start or end of a holiday - is becoming a signature way to elevate a trip.

Travellers are increasingly using these touchpoints to set the tone for their getaway or return home feeling restored. For some, it is a quiet interlude before a busy itinerary; for others, a celebratory treat, or a well-deserved reset.

The idea of luxury itself is also broadening. South Africans want curated experiences, such as a private tasting, a chef-led dinner, exclusive access to a beach or pool, or an all-inclusive escape where everything is taken care of.

Lux scaping has become less about “more,” and more about meaning small, memorable indulgences that anchor a holiday with calm, connection, and a sense of occasion.

3. Passion led travel moves centre stage

Travel in 2026 is increasingly shaped by what people love. South Africans are building trips around their passions, from music festivals and sporting events to wildlife adventures.

For many, these passion pursuits bring deeper connection and joy to travel. Younger travellers are choosing destinations because they align with their interests, not just because they’re popular. It’s travel with intention, and it’s redefining how people choose where to go and what to experience once they’re there.

4. Back to basics: Clean, friendly, fair

Even as new trends emerge, the fundamentals remain non-negotiable. South Africans still place the highest importance on clean spaces, warm hospitality, and fair pricing. Good food, comfortable rooms and reliable service also continue to anchor decision-making.

At the same time, travellers are increasingly conscious of sustainability. Many now check the environmental credentials of a hotel or experience before booking, signalling a shift toward travel that feels responsible as well as rewarding.

5. Smart spending becomes a travel superpower

Value continues to shape travel behaviour in 2026 - not in a cost-cutting sense, but in a strategic one. South Africans are making their money work harder by seeking out meaningful deals, choosing brands that reward loyalty and structuring trips to maximise every moment.

One example is the rise of “country hopping,” particularly among younger travellers, who see multi-stop holidays as a clever way to make long-haul travel stretch further.

What this means for the year ahead

As these trends converge, a clear picture emerges travel in 2026 is intentional, personal, and full of optimism. South Africans want experiences that feel meaningful and memorable. They want ease, but also discovery. They want value, but not at the expense of what makes a holiday special.

For the travel and hospitality sector, this moment is full of opportunity. Travellers want to be understood, delighted, and inspired, and the brands that deliver on that promise will thrive.