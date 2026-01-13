South Africa
Tourism Travel
    Cape Town airport sets record with 11.1 million passengers in 2025

    Cape Town International Airport has set a new benchmark, handling 11.1 million two-way passengers in 2025, the highest in its history. December alone saw 364 000 international passengers (up 10% year-on-year) and 754 000 domestic passengers (up 7%).
    13 Jan 2026
    Source: Archive
    Source: Archive

    Air cargo volumes also soared, growing 42% over the first 10 months of the year, underscoring CPT’s importance to regional logistics.

    A total of 3.3 million international passengers passed through CPT in 2025, a 7% increase from 2024. December recorded 1.12 million total passengers, breaking festive-season records for both the city and province.

    Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said: “These figures show Cape Town is on track to double tourism by 2035. Every visitor stimulates growth, strengthens competitiveness, and creates jobs across communities in the province.”

    Routes coming in 2026

    Cape Town Air Access is boosting connectivity with LATAM Airlines’ new direct service from São Paulo to Cape Town starting July 2026, alongside Air Tanzania’s Triangular route linking Dar es Salaam – Victoria Falls – Cape Town.

    Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Ethiopian Airlines will also increase frequencies.

    Provincial Minister Dr Ivan Meyer said: “Tourism growth drives jobs and opportunities across the province.” Alderman James Vos added: “Direct flights are a powerful driver of the tourism economy, supporting local businesses and employment.”

    Stander concluded: “This achievement is thanks to Cape Town Air Access partners, Airports Company South Africa, South African Tourism, the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town, Cape Town Tourism, and private-sector partners such as the V&A Waterfront and DHL.”

    Cape Town Tourism, tourism industry, South Africa Tourism, air cargo, Western Cape tourism, tourism jobs, tourism and travel
