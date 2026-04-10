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    Harley-Davidson refreshes brand

    Harley-Davidson has launched a new global brand platform, Ride, as part of a broader effort to refresh its identity and strengthen its connection with riders ahead of a wider corporate strategy update expected in May.
    10 Apr 2026
    10 Apr 2026
    Harley-Davidson launches Ride. Source: Harley-Davidson.
    Harley-Davidson launches Ride. Source: Harley-Davidson.

    Emotional experience

    The company describes Ride as a unifying brand idea intended to reflect the experience of motorcycling and the culture surrounding it, rather than a product or service. It will serve as the foundation for future marketing and communications across global markets.

    According to the company, the platform is designed to emphasise the emotional experience of riding and to reinforce Harley-Davidson’s positioning as a community-driven brand. It also signals a renewed focus on heritage, with the return of the company’s historic bar-and-shield logo as part of a refreshed visual identity.

    Full reset

    “I’m thrilled to launch the Ride platform as a full reset of the brand ahead of our company strategy rollout in May. It celebrates the fun and joy people experience riding the world’s greatest motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson,” said Artie Starrs, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

    The platform will be introduced through a global campaign featuring real riders and footage set to Willie Nelson’s On the Road Again, highlighting what the company describes as the freedom and community associated with motorcycling.

    Harley-Davidson said the initiative is intended to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional customer base while maintaining its historical identity. The company has faced ongoing pressure to attract younger riders and adapt its brand to changing consumer preferences.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, sales, Ride, rebranding, Harley-Davidson, motorbike
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