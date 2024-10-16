Go plastic free with Bonnie Bio’s useful, compostable products

Say goodbye to single-use plastic, plastic packaging and reduce your waste footprint with Bonnie Bio’s plant-based plastic alternative products.

Not even 20% of all plastic gets recycled. The rest ends up as pollution and spoils our beautiful environment. Bonnie Bio’s products are all plastic-free, environmentally conscious and packaged in SA to create much needed jobs. Eliminate single use and packaging plastic with these useful environmentally friendly products:

1. Certified Home Compostable Bags

The Bonnie Bio Home Compostable Bags range from:

2 to 2.5L multi-purpose bag – ideal for wrapping sandwiches, fresh fruit, and school lunch goodies



3 to 5L mini pedal bin and food waste bags



11 to 12L larger pedal bin and office basket bags



30 to 32L tall kitchen swing-bin bags



85L dustbin or garden refuse bags

These bags usually compost to nothing within three months, sometimes as fast as 15 days in optimal conditions. Check out https://bonniebio.co.za/breakingdown/ to see how Bonnie Bio bags break down to biomass and water, leaching zero toxins and leaving no microplastics behind, assisting towards keeping our local environments pristine and eliminating pollution.

2. Bonnie Bio Air Fryer Liners

Bonnie Bio’s convenient and biodegradable paper-based, air fryer liners save water, save cleaning time and extend the life of your air fryer basket. They are also ideal as an oven baking tray, a microwave dish, in your food steamer and even in your frying pan (perfect for frying eggs and saves you time cleaning your pan!). Our liners will also expand your air fryer’s capabilities as you can cook with liquids. They are made from 99% wood pulp and are ethically sourced and manufactured. They are plastic-free, chlorine-free, bleach-free, petroleum-free, 100% biodegradable, non-stick, waterproof, oil-resistant, FDA-approved, no PFA’s (forever chemicals) and safe up to 220°C. They release zero toxins, are vegan friendly and kosher certified.

Available in three handy sizes:

22 x 14 cm rectangular liner (our most versatile size yet)



3 to 6L air fryer liners



6 to 9L air fryer liners

Find Bonnie Bio products at Checkers and Checkers Hypers nationwide, Mambos, and selected Pick ‘n Pay and Spar stores nationwide, or on our website: https://bonniebio.co.za/air-fryer-paper-liners/ or https://bonniebio.co.za/certified-home-compostable-bags/.

Support our quest to eliminate pollution and the use of single-use plastic wherever we can!

Spoiler alert – look out for our certified compostable straws and home-compostable cups coming soon!



