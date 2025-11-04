Fujifilm introduces Apeos multifunction printer range in South Africa

High resolution LED printheads, advanced toner technology, and certified security define the new Apeos line-up

Fujifilm has launched its Apeos multifunction printer (MFP) range in South Africa, engineered for demanding A3 and A4 office environments. At the core of the Apeos devices are Fujifilm’s Super EA-Eco toner and high resolution LED printheads, delivering market-leading print resolution of 1200 x 2400 dpi.

Super EA-Eco toner, developed from more than six decades of Fujifilm expertise in toner science, features one of the smallest particle sizes globally. This allows for sharp reproduction of fine text and thin lines, accurate halftones, and stable gradients. Combined with the LED printhead, which produces an exceptionally thin beam without mechanical vibration, Apeos printers deliver consistent image stability and precise colour reproduction, critical for maintaining brand integrity and professional presentation standards.

The Apeos range is designed for continuous high-volume use, with efficient paper handling and output that minimises downtime.

Security for connected workplaces

Security is a fundamental element of the Apeos design. The range holds ISO/IEC15408 certification for IT security design and operation, the BLI Security Seal for device penetration from Keypoint Intelligence, and ISO/IEC20243 certification, which protects against risks of unauthorised components or counterfeit parts within the supply chain. These certifications ensure that Apeos devices meet stringent global standards for secure document workflows.

The MFPs integrate seamlessly with various digital services, supporting hybrid working environments where employees require secure access to documents across multiple locations. Connectivity options enable smooth document sharing and centralised management while maintaining compliance with data protection requirements.

Sustainable printing systems

The Apeos printers are certified as Fujifilm Green Value Products, aligning with the company’s “Green Value” Climate Strategy. Super EA-Eco toner reduces fusing temperature requirements, cutting energy consumption by up to 54% in glossy mode, while induction heating fusing technology eliminates pre-heating and further reduces power usage. The devices incorporate recycled plastics and bio-based flame-resistant plastics, contributing to lower environmental impact.

Fujifilm’s environmental initiatives have been recognised globally with an EcoVadis Gold Medal, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability in manufacturing and product design.

Product availability in South Africa

The following Apeos series are now available locally:

Apeos C4030 series: A4 multifunction printers designed for secure, connected office environments, with advanced operability and integration features.



Apeos C3060 series: A3 multifunction printers with dependable paper handling, optional scalability for higher paper capacity, and robust performance for everyday use.



Apeos C7070 series: A3 devices featuring AI-based predictive maintenance and remote support tools that reduce downtime, plus usage tracking functions to optimise departmental efficiency and cost control.

Fujifilm’s Apeos portfolio brings together precision engineering, proven reliability, and secure, sustainable design to meet the technical requirements of today’s professional print environments. The Apeos C4030 and C7070 series have undergone rigorous testing by Keypoint Intelligence and have been awarded the Buyers Lab’s “Highly Recommended” rating, validating their reliability and output quality in professional settings.

