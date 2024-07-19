Legal Legislation
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Legislation News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Deadline extension: Last call for retirement funds to submit two-pot rule amendments

    19 Jul 2024
    19 Jul 2024
    The deadline for retirement funds to submit rule amendments for the impending ‘two-pot retirement system’, which is due to come into operation on 1 September 2024, has reportedly been extended.
    Image source: Jakub Jirsak –
    Image source: Jakub Jirsak – 123RF.com

    In terms of its previous communication published on 3 May 2024, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) advised that rule amendments submitted before 15 July 2024 would be processed on a ‘first-come-first-served’ basis and submissions made thereafter would be processed once the first batch had been completed.

    In a media briefing this week, the FCSA’s head of fund governance and trustee conduct advised that this date has now been extended until 31 July 2024.

    The FSCA has expressed concern about the number of retirement funds that have still not submitted their rule amendments, cautioning that funds that do not submit their amendments in time will have to abide by the ‘normal service level commitments’ and will not be ready to implement the new two-pot system come Spring Day.

    Source: Supplied. 123RF
    Two-pot retirement reform hits teething problems...again

      11 Mar 2024

    The delay in enacting the Pension Funds Amendment Bill, 2024 (PFAB) and confusion around further changes that are anticipated to be made to the Revenue Laws Amendment Act, 2024 (RLAA), appear to be contributing to the slow pace in the submission of rule amendments.

    Although the President has not yet signed the PFAB into law, the FSCA has advised funds to submit their amendments for it to give ‘in principle’ approval. Once the PFAB has been enacted, registration of the relevant rule amendments will then take place.

    Accordingly, retirement funds are encouraged to prepare the necessary rule amendments and submit them in draft form to the FSCA before the end of the month.

    Read more: retirement fund, two-pot system, two-pot retirement fund, two-pot retirement, two-pot retirement system
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Juta Webinar: Demystifying South Africa's two-pot retirement system
    Juta and CompanyJuta Webinar: Demystifying South Africa's two-pot retirement system
    9 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of Sanlam Corporate, Kanyisa Mkhize.
    Sanlam Benchmark 2024: 50% of participants have cashed in all their retirement funds
    8 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Advisers warn of tax risks of early withdrawals under new two-pot retirement system
    26 Jun 2024
    Source: Supplied. Guy Chennells chief commercial officer at Discovery Comprehensive Employee Benefits (CEB).
    There’s no turning back, make sure your provider can pay Two-Pot claims
    3 Jun 2024
    Source:
    NCOP backs Pension Funds Amendment Bill
    29 Apr 2024
    Source:
    There’s more to two-pot than just withdrawing. Make sure you get financial advice, says Old Mutual
    15 Apr 2024
    2-pot system: Key considerations before you withdraw your retirement savings
    SAICA2-pot system: Key considerations before you withdraw your retirement savings
    27 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. 123RF
    Two-pot retirement reform hits teething problems...again
     11 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz