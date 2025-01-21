BizTrends2025: Curating the future - what lies ahead for low-cost air travel in Africa

In 2025, the number of flights worldwide is predicted to reach 40 million, with passenger numbers expected to exceed the five billion mark, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). As air travel continues to grow, the aviation sector is evolving rapidly to keep up with both traveller and industry demands.

Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing, FlySafair

Low-cost carriers, such as FlySafair, for example, have the opportunity to be at the forefront of these changes. From adopting innovative technologies and adapting to shifting global trends, here’s how we see the future of low-cost air travel shaping up in Africa.

Carrying forward what matters

Affordability and accessibility are here to stay

Economic uncertainty, inflation, and rising living costs have made travellers more budget-conscious, seeking less expensive ways to explore destinations without sacrificing travel opportunities.

Affordability and accessibility are at the heart of the low-cost airline model, which can meet these customer needs by offering no-frills, value-for-money options and reducing barriers to travel. This inclusivity is essential for airlines to thrive and remains a central focus for FlySafair.

In 2025, we will continue to provide affordable fares, while taking advantage of new technologies to increase efficiencies and decrease costs, ensuring air travel is within reach of everyone.

Enhanced efficiency, reliability, and safety through technology

Speaking of these new technologies, advances in Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning are revolutionising how airlines operate.

These technologies enable smarter scheduling, better fleet maintenance, and enhanced reliability. They are also proving key to safety, as predictive tools can monitor and prevent potential issues before they arise. The result is safer, smoother flights for our customers in the year ahead.

Increased focus on customer-centric innovation

While affordability remains the core appeal of low-cost carrier services, customers still prioritise a seamless, convenient, and personalised travel experience.

Again, technology is helping to address these expectations, with digital platforms, such as FlySafair’s customer app and WhatsApp channel, providing flight updates and simplifying bookings.

AI-driven customer support, such as chatbots and virtual assistance, can solve queries quickly, with the potential to scale tailored services, moving away from a mere digital interface to more personalised engagement.

Rethinking the present

Driving sustainability goals

The global airline industry is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050. Addressing the climate challenge and other environmental concerns – in alignment with customers’ eco-conscious values and regulatory pressures – is leading to more sustainable air travel.

There is set to be more investment in developing greener technologies, already seen in the likes of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) and digitally enabled energy efficiency tools, as low-cost carriers aim to reduce their environmental impact.

Strengthening security

Security has become a critical factor in today’s air travel experience, from check-in to customs. Smarter technologies, such as biometrics, enhanced screening and automated scanning, are helping to assure travellers of their safety while reducing pain points such as long queues and delays.

As airlines and airports increasingly integrate these advancements, travelling will become more seamless and secure.

Opening African skies

Interconnected regional travel will offer growth for low-cost carriers in Africa, supported by a growing customer base seeking affordable and convenient travel options.

In addition, initiatives like the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aim to boost intra-continental trade and tourism, can facilitate opportunities for low-cost carriers to create vital connections between African destinations.

Frameworks such as the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) are also liberalising African aviation markets for easier cross-border operations. As a result, increased competition will drive down fares, improve service, and make air travel more accessible across the continent.

Adapting for tomorrow

Emerging markets, emerging demand for travel

The middle-class population in emerging markets is predicted to double over the next decade, from 354 million households in 2024 to 687 million households by 2034.

With more consumers seeking affordable air travel, for both business and leisure, low-cost carriers are becoming essential to meet this growing demand. Africa is no exception, with its growing urbanised middle-class population. Low-cost airlines are poised to cater to their increasing need for efficient and cost-effective regional travel.

Evolving business models

The traditional airline model favours early bookings while penalising last-minute travellers – a strategy that clashes with today’s consumer preference for instant gratification.

Although balancing this approach with profitability presents a significant challenge for the industry, the future will likely bring evolving, innovative pricing models designed to align with changing consumer behaviours.

As we embark on the journey of 2025, FlySafair is committed to staying ahead of the curve, curating an experience that balances affordability, innovation, and customer-centricity. The future of low-cost air travel in Africa is bright, and we’re excited to be a part of it.