Coronation World Book Day 2024

For the love of reading: To celebrate World Book Day, Coronation and NGO Ladles of Love teamed up to provide children in need with nourishing meals and their very own books. Pictured here are Coronation Fund Managers’ board member Althea Conrad and chairperson professor Alex Watson who joined in the fun with children from Little Star Edu Care Centre in Khayelitsha. Today’s celebrations are part of a bigger campaign to supply books and meals to learners and teachers at over 55 early childhood development centres around South Africa.