CILTSA, BBOpEx Solutions sign MoU to transform SA transport

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport: South Africa (CILTSA) has partnered with BBOpEx Solutions through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic collaboration is set to drive advancements in South Africa's logistics, transport, and supply chain sectors.

This collaboration will focus on education, training and capability development, with a special emphasis on empowering youth and women in the sector.

The MoU, signed by CILTSA President Elvin Harris and BBOpEx founder, Glenda Maitin, outlines a shared commitment to fostering operational excellence, unlocking supply chain capacity and driving sustainable growth in the industry.

A shared vision for industry growth

CILTSA, a professional body with a global network of over 35,000 members across 35 countries, has played a key role in advancing industry standards and developing talent since its establishment in 1919.

Through initiatives like the Women in Logistics and Transport (WiLAT) Forum and the Next Generation (Next Gen) Forum, as well as its educational programmes, CILTSA supports professionals at all stages of their careers.

BBOpEx Solutions, an organisation focused on business solutions, capability development, and community engagement, contributes expertise in strategic planning, supply chain management, leadership development, and social impact initiatives to the partnership.

Its emphasis on youth development and sustainability aims to support organisations in enhancing operations and fostering long-term growth.

Key objectives of the partnership

The collaboration is grounded in aligned objectives and mutual commitment to industry advancement.

The primary objectives of the MoU include :

• Identifying opportunities and collaborating on projects that benefit the logistics, transport, and supply chain industries;

• Unlocking and developing supply chain capacity and capabilities through focused, results-oriented programmes and initiatives; and

• Promoting the inclusion and development of youth and women in the industry.

The partnership will see the two organisations working together on a range of initiatives, including joint seminars, workshops, professional development programmes and mentorship opportunities.

These efforts will provide industry professionals with access to valuable resources, networking opportunities, and career development support.

Commitment to empowerment and sustainability

Speaking on behalf of CILTSA, President Elvin Harris expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "This collaboration with BBOpEx Solutions represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve industry practices and nurture talent in the logistics, transport and supply chain sectors.

"By combining our expertise and resources, we can create impactful programmes that empower individuals, particularly women and youth, to thrive in their careers and contribute to the growth of our industry. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring."

BBOpEx founder Glenda Maitin echoed these sentiments, highlighting the alignment of the two organisations’ goals: "At BBOpEx Solutions, we are passionate about driving operational excellence and fostering sustainable growth.

"Partnering with CILTSA allows us to expand our reach and impact, particularly in empowering the next generation of leaders in logistics, transport and supply chain. Together, we can unlock new opportunities for individuals and organisations, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

A commitment to the future

Both organisations have committed resources to support the collaboration, including volunteering, access to facilities, and participation in joint events. BBOpEx will provide a platform for CILTSA to share its value proposition with stakeholders, while CILTSA will offer BBOpEx staff and student members access to its membership benefits and facilities.

The MoU will remain in effect for three years, with both parties committed to maintaining open communication and confidentiality throughout the collaboration.

Brian Fredericks, newly-appointed CEO of BBOpEx Solutions, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership: "This collaboration between CILTSA and BBOpEx Solutions comes at a crucial time when South Africa's logistics and transport sectors are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

“Our data shows that by 2025, we'll need at least 15,000 more skilled professionals in these sectors. Through this partnership, we're not just addressing the skills gap – we're creating a sustainable pipeline of talent that will drive innovation and excellence in the industry."

Brian added: "What makes this partnership particularly exciting is our shared commitment to digital transformation and sustainability. We've identified that organisations implementing integrated logistics and transport solutions are seeing up to 30% improvement in operational efficiency.

“By combining CILTSA's extensive industry network with BBOpEx's practical expertise, we can help organisations achieve these gains while developing the next generation of industry leaders."