China's GWM launches first-ever petrol electric hybrid bakkie in SA

GWM has launched a full petrol electric hybrid bakkie. The all-new P-Series P500 Double-Cab bakkie is the first bakkie to have a 325-volt electric motor in South Africa, and the second most powerful double-cab bakkie in the segment.

Image supplied

First revealed at the 2024 NAMPO trade show in May, the all-new GWM P500 is part of GWM’s consolidated brand portfolio. GWM P500 is the latest product in GWM’s rapidly expanding portfolio which now includes the Tank 300 and 500 SUVs, Ora fully electric models, H6 HEV and the new Jolion SUV Pro.

The new P500 bakkie will be offered with the option of a 2l turbocharged petrol self-charging hybrid, and an all-new 2.4l turbo diesel.

The range-topping P500 HEV offers a powerful driving experience with an impressive 255kW and 648Nm of torque, complemented by a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard 4x4 capability across the range.

In addition to its unique powertrain, the P500 has an imposing presence measuring a staggering 5400mm nose to tail, and 1991mm across. The wheelbase is 3350mm, making for a practical go anywhere vehicle with room for five passengers and a substantial amount of cargo.

GWM’s innovative spirit is present in the load area as well, as seen with the introduction of exciting new features such as an electrically operated rear sliding window, a loadbox equipped with 28 anchor points, loadbox lamp, and a unique split rear tailgate with conventional drop down opening or 40:60 barndoor-style opening for easier loading.

The P500 is hard to miss as it immediately draws attention with a bold front design featuring a large grille with square and distinctive LED headlights on either side.

The grille houses the front camera and sensors of the 360-view camera which are integrated into a large P-Series logo. Sensors for the intelligent drive system and anti-collision radar are positioned lower down on the front bumper which also houses the LED front fog lamps.

Two more cameras can be found on the large electronically adjusted, body coloured side view mirrors. These mirrors also have an auto fold function, auto adjust for reversing, blind spot alert, integrated turn signal, and demister.

Standard roof rails and fixed side steps finish off the adventure-ready look of the P500.

A rear-view camera which is integrated into a 360-degree view camera is positioned on the easy lift tailgate which has a unique split rear tailgate with conventional drop down opening or barn door style opening for easier loading.

LED taillights with smoked black glass, and a high-mounted brake light add to the premium feel of the P500’s design.

In typical GWM fashion the P500 is also the first bakkie in South Africa with a panoramic sunroof with tilt and slide function

Cabin

The interior of the P500 offers nothing short of extensive comfort and luxury with attractive finishes and user-friendly high-tech advancements. The interior comes in Knight Black with appealing woodgrain-style trim on some panels.

The newly designed three-spoke leather-covered steering wheel is the perfect size for spirited driving. The steering column is electronically adjustable with four-way adjustment for rake and reach with a memory function.

Steering-mounted controls allow easy access to key vehicle features and information including the Head-Up Display, multi-media infotainment screen, and virtual instrument cluster.

The model lineup consists of three models: