Dealers News South Africa

    #WomensMonth: Bridget Harpur, the woman driving Volkswagen SA's marketing

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    14 Aug 2024
    Meet the head of marketing at Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA), Bridget Harpur. She is a seasoned marketing expert and her expertise spans brand development, campaign execution, and team leadership, with a proven track record of success in the competitive automotive industry. Harpur also received the highest individual recognition at the 2023 Assegai Awards by being named Marketer of the Year.
    Bridget Harpur | image supplied
    Bridget Harpur | image supplied

    Bizcommunity caught up with Harpur for Women's Month to find out more about herself and her role at VWSA...

    Can you share your journey into the automotive industry?

    My career started in 1998 in the advertising industry where I held various roles across media, strategy and account management. I worked on the Volkswagen account where my love affair started with the brand until I was employed here in 2009. I’ve worked in marketing, sales and then back home to marketing three years ago.

    What are some of the most significant challenges you've faced in your career and how have you overcome them?

    I, like many women, suffer from “imposter syndrome” from time to time. It’s a condition whereby one doesn’t feel deserving to “have a seat at the table”. I was given some tools to overcome this, but it doesn’t come naturally!

    What has been your most memorable campaign or project at Volkswagen?

    It has got to be our recent venture into the topic of safety. We have run a few campaigns: most notably The Blind Spot and Night Driving which have really resonated with the South African audience and have become huge passion projects for the team. We feel strongly about the ability and responsibility to try and save some precious lives on the road.

    What achievements are you most proud of in your career?

    I held a sales role for three years which was significantly challenging for me. I walked in arrogantly, thinking I would ace it and was humbled very quickly. The part that I’m proud of is that I got so much enjoyment from it in the end, even though I was constantly and completely out of my comfort zone.

    How does Volkswagen support and empower women within the organisation?

    VWSA has a strong sisterhood, and I personally don’t feel that women are treated any differently than our male counterparts. It’s a tough environment and we give it our all. There is training and coaching available for all staff members, which I’ve found incredibly valuable.

    What role do you see women playing in shaping the future of the automotive industry, both in South Africa and globally?

    We of course have a lot to contribute, and our industry can benefit from the contribution of women in all senses – age, race, and gender all play a part in ensuring diversity in our culture. And diversity brings creativity to solutions.

    What advice would you give to young women aspiring to leadership roles in the automotive industry?

    Do it!

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education
