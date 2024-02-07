HR & Management Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaRAPT Creative AgencyGO Content LabProgressionCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Management & Leadership Company news South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Celebrate your team: 2024 Future of HR Award entries now open

    Issued by Topco Media
    5 Aug 2024
    5 Aug 2024
    Topco Media is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 2024 Future of HR Awards, inviting the brightest minds and pioneers in the HR industry to participate.
    Celebrate your team: 2024 Future of HR Award entries now open

    Lauren Clark, head of people at Mint Group, previously remarked, "The Future of HR Summit & Awards is a premier event that brings together the brightest minds in the HR industry."

    Now in its seventh edition, the awards continue to celebrate innovative solutions and frontrunners in HR. Each category highlights the overall organisational impact, employee and community well-being, and leadership excellence.

    The categories for the 2024 awards are:

    • Employer of Choice: Small to Medium Organisations
    • Employer of Choice: Large Organisations
    • Employer of Choice: Public Sector Organisations
    • Best Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Strategy
    • Best Learning and Development Strategy
    • Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy
    • Best HR Industry Innovation Using Technology
    • Best HR Team of the Year
    • CEO of the Year
    • HR Leader of the Year
    • HR Rising Star of the Year

    Each year, our esteemed judging panel comprises industry experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The 2023 awards saw intense competition, with numerous organisations demonstrating exceptional motivation and achievements. The prestigious event is further supported by industry captain, BDCS who are 2024 category sponsors.

    Organisations can benefit from an entry with a standard fee of R5,000 for two categories; the final deadline for entries is 22 August 2024. Winners will be celebrated at the prestigious Future of HR Awards gala dinner on 5 September 2024 in Johannesburg at Emperors Palace.
    For entry guidelines and a step-by-step guide, please visit our website at https://futureofhr.co.za/.

    Continue to be part of the conversation by following these links:

    About Future of HR Summit & Awards

    This groundbreaking two-day hybrid event, hosted by Topco Media, converges innovative ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary exploration, providing HR professionals with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the industry. It is where like-minded professionals, build valuable industry relationships and chart a course for the future of HR careers. This summit is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future.

    Contact:
    Christine Govender
    Awards Producer
    az.oc.ocpot@rednevog.enitsirhc

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Related
    Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024 announces key speakers leading transformation conversations
    Topco MediaNedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024 announces key speakers leading transformation conversations
    1 Jul 2024
    Nedbank returns as Platinum Partner for the Top Empowerment Conference marking 30 years of democracy
    Topco MediaNedbank returns as Platinum Partner for the Top Empowerment Conference marking 30 years of democracy
    21 May 2024
    Top innovators shine at the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards
    Topco MediaTop innovators shine at the 6th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards
    17 May 2024
    Calling women entrepreneurs! Pitch your business at the EmpowHER Entrepreneur Development Series 2024
    Topco MediaCalling women entrepreneurs! Pitch your business at the EmpowHER Entrepreneur Development Series 2024
    30 Apr 2024
    Sentech Africa Tech Week 2024: Shaping Africa's tech future
    Topco MediaSentech Africa Tech Week 2024: Shaping Africa's tech future
    17 Apr 2024
    Celebrating tech innovators at the 7th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards - Submit your entry
    Topco MediaCelebrating tech innovators at the 7th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards - Submit your entry
    5 Apr 2024
    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    Topco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaTopco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    7 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz