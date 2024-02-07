Celebrate your team: 2024 Future of HR Award entries now open

Topco Media is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated 2024 Future of HR Awards, inviting the brightest minds and pioneers in the HR industry to participate.

Lauren Clark, head of people at Mint Group, previously remarked, "The Future of HR Summit & Awards is a premier event that brings together the brightest minds in the HR industry."

Now in its seventh edition, the awards continue to celebrate innovative solutions and frontrunners in HR. Each category highlights the overall organisational impact, employee and community well-being, and leadership excellence.

The categories for the 2024 awards are:

Employer of Choice: Small to Medium Organisations



Employer of Choice: Large Organisations



Employer of Choice: Public Sector Organisations



Best Workplace Diversity & Inclusion Strategy



Best Learning and Development Strategy



Best Health and Wellbeing Strategy



Best HR Industry Innovation Using Technology



Best HR Team of the Year



CEO of the Year



HR Leader of the Year



HR Rising Star of the Year

Each year, our esteemed judging panel comprises industry experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The 2023 awards saw intense competition, with numerous organisations demonstrating exceptional motivation and achievements. The prestigious event is further supported by industry captain, BDCS who are 2024 category sponsors.

Organisations can benefit from an entry with a standard fee of R5,000 for two categories; the final deadline for entries is 22 August 2024. Winners will be celebrated at the prestigious Future of HR Awards gala dinner on 5 September 2024 in Johannesburg at Emperors Palace.

For entry guidelines and a step-by-step guide, please visit our website at https://futureofhr.co.za/.

About Future of HR Summit & Awards

This groundbreaking two-day hybrid event, hosted by Topco Media, converges innovative ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary exploration, providing HR professionals with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the industry. It is where like-minded professionals, build valuable industry relationships and chart a course for the future of HR careers. This summit is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future.

