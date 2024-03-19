Captain Fanplastic teams up with Secret Sunrise for a unique dance cleanup for nature

Captain Fanplastic, the renowned environmental superhero, joined forced with Secret Sunrise Cape Town, the global dance movement, to host an innovative event combining dance, community cleanup, and storytelling. This collaboration aims to raise awareness about environmental issues, promote community engagement, and inspire action towards a cleaner, healthier planet.

The Fanplastic Dance took place on 2 March 2024 at Hout Bay Beach, kicking off with a captivating storytelling from Captain Fanplastic, then City of Cape Town’s Bingo the bin offered a lesson to remember. After an energising dance session ensued, led by Secret Sunrise instructors. Participants grooved to the rhythm of uplifting beats while expressing their commitment to environmental stewardship through movement. Following the dance session, Captain Fanplastic led attendees in a quick cleanup in the form of a treasure hunt. This hands-on approach underscores the importance of collective action in combating pollution and preserving natural ecosystems.

"We are thrilled to partner with Secret Sunrise for this one-of-a-kind beach cleanup event," said Ruben Hazelzet, Head of Programme at Captain Fanplastic. "Combining the power of dance, environmental action, and storytelling creates a unique platform for inspiring positive behaviour change. Together, we can make a significant impact in our communities and contribute to a more sustainable world."

Captain Fanplastic is dedicated to contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 14: Life Below Water and Goal 12: Responsible Consumption & Production among others. By raising awareness about plastic pollution and encouraging community involvement in cleanup efforts, Captain Fanplastic strives to support biodiversity conservation, promote sustainable consumption and production, and safeguard marine and terrestrial ecosystems for future generations. Instilling a #NoTrashButTreasure mindset to one million learners by 2030.

Moreover, public tickets for the event were sold through Quicket, with options starting from R150 to options that included book donations for benefit of public primary schools the programme visits. Attendees also included local community-based organisations such as Surfpop and IKhaya Le Themba based in Masiphumelele and Imizamo Yethu, respectively. Participants had the chance to win exciting prizes as a token of appreciation for their participation and commitment to environmental conservation. Prizes were contributed by local sponsors such as Oasis Water, the Two Oceans Aquarium, Cape Nature, Happy Kulcha Kombucha, City of Cape Town, Western Cape Government and Pick n Pay.

“We believe in the power of collective action and collaboration to ensure that governments, NGOs, and private sector partners can work together towards achieving sustainable development and reaching the 2030 agenda. This, in projects like the Fanplastic Dance, but also many others the Western Cape Government seeks to support and endorses,” said Ronald Mukanya, director (sustainability) at the Western Cape Department: Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

In addition to engaging with governments, Captain Fanplastic believes that a holistic approach to ensuring a sustainable society needs different players, such as corporations. Pick n Pay donated R15,000 to the initiative for books and tickets, donated refreshments, and supplied sandwiches on the day to the attending children.

“Participating in initiatives that champion environmental awareness and community engagement reflects our commitment to being responsible corporate citizens. We firmly believe that such engagement directly influences the well-being of the community's youth, instilling in them a profound sense of environmental stewardship for the future. By pooling our efforts collaboratively, we can effect substantial change and pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for generations ahead,” says Deirdre Mullins, Pick n Pay’s national CSI manager.

Captain Fanplastic continues its commitment to challenging the behaviours when it comes to waste and pollution, with a vision to build a society of active citizens that demonstrate compassion towards the environment and apply circular thinking during their lifetime.

For more information and to support Captain Fanplastic Environmental Education, visit www.captainfanplastic.com.