Cape Town gears up for Beach Pro Tour with Leo Williams at the helm

One of the world’s most scenic beaches is about to set the stage for world-class sporting action as the Beach Pro Tour lands in Camps Bay for the very first time between from 22-26 October 2025,

Image supplied

Behind this monumental moment for South African volleyball is none other than Leo Williams, former national champion, Olympian, and now, the driving force behind bringing this global event home.

From his early days at the University of the Western Cape to representing South Africa on the international stage, Williams has lived and breathed volleyball for over a decade.

Now, as the organiser of the Beach Pro Tour Cape Town, he’s working tirelessly to transform Camps Bay Beach into a world-class arena capable of hosting 96 athletes from 48 countries, all against the iconic backdrop of Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean.





We caught up with Williams to talk about his journey, the upcoming tournament, and what fans can expect when the world’s best hit South African sand.

You were once ranked South Africa’s top beach volleyball player. Where did your love for volleyball start?

It all started at UWC during my student days. The university had an incredible sports programme that incentivised athletes to excel by offering bursaries to the top performers. It made success on the court both a passion and a purpose, and that’s where my love for the game really took hold.

As someone who has represented South Africa on the world stage, what has been the highlight of your career so far?

Being the flag bearer at the 2024 All African Games will always be one of my proudest moments. We placed second overall, but the honour of leading my country out on that stage is something I’ll carry with me forever.

What does it mean to now be helping bring an international event like the Beach Pro Tour to South Africa?

It’s amazing stepping from the playing world into the organising world. There have been challenges and so many learnings, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. If we can deliver the first few events successfully, I believe we can achieve so much more for the sport in South Africa.

You’ve experienced the game as both a competitor and an organiser. How has that changed your relationship with volleyball?

I approach the sport with the same focus and discipline as an organiser as I did as a player. The competition is different now, the challenges are logistical and strategic rather than physical, but my drive to outwork and outperform remains the same.

Camps Bay Beach is one of the most spectacular locations in the world. What’s it like turning it into a tournament venue?

It’s poetic, really. I spent years on that beach perfecting my craft, and now we’re transforming it into a global stage. Camps Bay is one of the most iconic and sought-after locations in the world, and it already has the perfect foundation. We don’t even need to bring in sand! It’s going to be breathtaking.

What can fans expect at the tournament from 22 to 26 October 2025?

Fans can expect world-class volleyball, great food, entertainment, and hospitality, all set against one of the most beautiful backdrops in the world. It’s not just a sporting event; it’s an experience.

How will hosting global events like this impact local volleyball?

These are the kinds of pinnacle events that shine a spotlight on the sport. They inspire the youth, elevate our national players, and create momentum for future development.

What has been the most rewarding part of organising the Beach Pro Tour Cape Town?

Working with an incredible group of people who all love the sport and want what’s best for it. Everyone involved shares the same vision: to grow volleyball in South Africa.

How does hosting the Beach Pro Tour benefit Cape Town and South Africa?

It’s a huge boost for both tourism and sport. The event brings in thousands of international visitors who spend on accommodation, transport, food, and entertainment, all of which injects millions into the local economy. It also positions South Africa as a top destination for international sporting events.

Finally, what’s your long-term vision for the Beach Pro Tour in South Africa?

Our goal is to deliver this year’s event successfully, then expand to develop six events across the country to form the foundation of a national tour. We want to expose young players early, build their skills, and eventually create a dedicated beach volleyball training and event facility. Long term, it’s all about sustained growth and creating opportunities for the next generation.