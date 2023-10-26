Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Pert IndustrialsRegent Business SchoolOur Salad MixEduvosNorth-West University (NWU)SAICAFundiConnectCatchwordsBizcommunity.comIgnition GroupNorthlink CollegeAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Education Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bridging the gap between education and employment for South Africa's future

    By Jacques Farmer
    7 Mar 2024
    7 Mar 2024
    As the 2024 national election draws near, South Africa stands at a crossroads.
    Jacques Farmer | image supplied
    Jacques Farmer | image supplied

    The air is filled with a sense of expectation, where hope for a better future mingles with anxieties about the challenges ahead. Citizens are hungry for leaders who will confront the man on the street’s most pressing challenges - unemployment and the skills crisis. The nation grapples with a staggering unemployment rate of 33.9%.

    These figures aren’t just numbers; they represent the harsh reality endured by millions, leading to widespread poverty, social unrest, and a deep-seated sense of despair. To break free from this crippling stagnation, a revolution is needed, not just political, but a revolution of education, skills, and opportunity.

    Bridging the gap between education and employment

    Such a revolution demands a concerted effort, from both the government and private sector. Investments in education must be intensified, ensuring quality learning reaches every corner of the country and vocational programmes must be given a complete overhaul.

    Gone are the days of generic qualifications; the modern, digital-first economy demands precision skills. But education alone is not enough, experience is necessary.

    Here, businesses must be geared to provide the right environment for learned theory to find practical application, and to maximise opportunities for skills growth and development.

    However, the government alone cannot orchestrate this revolution and the private sector, particularly industries like mining, must be used as a potent catalyst for change. Companies should look towards expanding employment opportunities through targeted training and development initiatives.

    For example, mining houses collaborating with local communities, nurturing the talent hidden within through multi-skilling programmes that equip locals to operate machinery, coupled with dedicated channels to integrate them into the workforce, would be a transformative step.

    To get to this point, it is crucial to move beyond skills development being a just tick-box exercise to garner points that only have corporate worth. We must transition to a mindset in which skills development becomes about igniting passion and fostering entrepreneurial spirit.

    This could be in the form of mentorship programmes led by industry veterans who share their wisdom and experience with eager young minds or business incubators sprouting up in mining towns, nurturing the seeds of local innovation and enterprise.

    Skills development as the catalyst for unity

    The union of education and employment must be seen not merely as a transactional exchange, but rather a powerful force for progress. Imagine a young woman from a rural village, equipped with the skills to operate a drone, mapping mineral deposits with precision. Imagine a young man, once struggling to make ends meet, transformed into a sought-after craftsman due to his welding capabilities.

    Internet access and the challenge of providing equitable education in South Africa
    Internet access and the challenge of providing equitable education in South Africa

    23 hours

    These are not stories; they are the building blocks of a brighter future when the right skills meet the right opportunities.

    This is the future we must strive for, a future where skills development acts as a bridge, connecting education to a fulfilling professional life, in which individuals are empowered to provide for themselves and their families. As a result, poverty will recede, replaced by the dignity of economic self-sufficiency. Crime rates will plummet, and communities, once fractured by despair, will find unity in their shared prosperity.

    As is clear, this isn't just an economic imperative; it's a moral one. An opportunity is presented to build a South Africa where dignity and hope are not luxuries, but fundamental rights.

    Forging strong partnerships between communities and corporates

    The 2024 election acts as a watershed opportunity. Let us choose leaders who understand this fundamental interplay between education and employment, leaders who will champion the skills revolution, who will invest in our youth, equipping them to become the architects of our tomorrow.

    To this end, training providers in every sector can make a significant difference by embracing this philosophy wholeheartedly and manifesting such a commitment through the provision of tailored training that recognises the importance of forging strong partnerships between corporates and communities.

    Training providers can turn box-ticking exercises into initiatives that are specifically designed to empower individuals, transform lives, and ignite a brighter future for all. Training providers can achieve this by dispensing the tools, providing guidance, and delivering a platform for communities to take charge of their own path toward growth and prosperity.

    Investing in the future of our country starts today

    As we stand on the cusp of change, ready to cast our ballots, let us remember – the seeds of progress can only be sown in education, nurtured by skills development, and reaped in the fertile ground of employment. Let us make the 2024 election a catalyst for real, lasting change, a moment where South Africa embraces the transformative power of the integration of education and employment.

    Read more: education, Jacques Farmer
    NextOptions

    About Jacques Farmer

    Managing director of Prisma Training Solutions.

    Related

    Internet access and the challenge of providing equitable education in South Africa
    Internet access and the challenge of providing equitable education in South Africa
    23 hours
    Image supplied. FBS and Education Africa distribute Christmas gifts
    FBS and Education Africa distribute Xmas gifts
    22 Dec 2023
    100 Most Influential African Women 2023 announced
    100 Most Influential African Women 2023 announced
    22 Dec 2023
    Image supplied. MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake, with space for over 200 South African students to advance their studies
    MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake
    27 Nov 2023
    Onyi Nwaneri, Deputy CEO, Afrika Tikkun
    Afrika Tikkun, Microsoft partner to boost youth employability in South Africa
    13 Nov 2023
    Barrick Gold boosts Tanzanian economy and fosters mining sector growth
    Barrick Gold boosts Tanzanian economy and fosters mining sector growth
    26 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf the 5th Industrial Revolution is predicted to centre on the harmonisation between humanity and technology,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College
    5 steps to remain resilient in your career
    26 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz