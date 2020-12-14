Industries

    Umalusi awards accreditation certificates

    7 Mar 2024
    7 Mar 2024
    Umalusi has awarded accreditation certificates to 54 successful institutions at an Accreditation Forum and Certificate Award Ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday, 6 March.
    Source:
    Source: Umalusi

    The event was organised to award accreditation certificates to 54 institutions (50 independent schools and four private colleges) that met Umalusi’s accreditation criteria to offer qualifications that are registered on the General and Further Education and Training Qualifications Sub-framework (GFETQSF).

    The ceremony was attended in a hybrid mode by approximately 700 delegates from the 50 independent schools, four private colleges and Umalusi officials.

    “I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to every institution represented here today for your commitment to excellence and your passion for quality education. May you continue to uphold the standards even after having been awarded your accreditation certificate,” Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, said.

    The breakdown of the 50 independent schools that were awarded accreditation certificates to offer the National Senior Certificate (NSC) is as follows:

    • 10 are to offer Grades 1 - 7
    • Six are to offer Grades 1 - 9
    • 22 are to offer Grades 1 - 12
    • One is to offer Grades 4 - 12
    • Nine are to offer Grades 8 - 12
    • Two are to offer Grades 10-12

    The four accredited private colleges were:

    • One is to offer NC(V) Levels 2-4 (Information Technology and Computer Sciences).
    • Two are to offer N1-N3 Engineering Studies.
    • One is to offer GETC: ABET at NQF Level 1.

    Making reference to the question of what it means to teach, Umalusi council chairperson, Professor Yunus Ballim, challenged participants to engage meaningfully with the question: “If information is so ubiquitously available to our students, what case do we make as teachers to expect the students to come to class every day?”

    The full names, accreditation numbers, and addresses of the institutions accredited in 2024 are listed in the official newsletter of Umalusi, Makoya. A full list of all Umalusi-accredited institutions is accessible on the website Accredited Private Education Institutions (umalusi-online.org.za).

    The public is urged to verify the accreditation status of institutions to avoid falling prey to bogus institutions.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Source:
    Image:
    Image source: Jatuphol Jaturapat –
    Image source: Cienpies Design –
    Image source: © Jatuphol Jaturapat –
