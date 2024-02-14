In a digital world where work/life boundaries are blurred and employees can be both customers and brand ambassadors, companies need to be approaching brand love, from the inside out.
Brand love. It sounds like a bad Valentine’s Day meme. But in a post-Covid era, where business success (and sustainability) is not just measured in figures, but in the profound connections between people, brand love is not a sentimental notion, it’s a strategic imperative. That’s because brand love is not merely about winning customers; it’s about fostering a genuine and resilient connection with people. All people. But here’s the plot twist – the journey to brand love starts from within your organisation (your employees) and ripples outward. That’s because approaching brand love, from the inside out, is the unspoken key to not just surviving but thriving in a market where every other brand is out there peddling “authenticity” and “purpose” to its customers. Like everyone else.
Brand love is built on four strategic pillars namely experience, connection, trust, and loyalty. Experience shapes the narrative – the everyday encounters, challenges and victories that leave a lasting impact. Connection fosters authenticity, bridging the gap between a brand and its audience. The third pillar, trust, is the foundation that empowers innovation and resilience. Finally, loyalty goes beyond just tenure, signifying a commitment that transforms employees into brand advocates. Together, these pillars form the heart (and soul) of brand love – a dynamic, almost invisible force that propels businesses into a realm where success intertwines with genuine and enduring connections.
Of course it’s all very well to speak about experience, connection, trust, and loyalty but how do you action them in the workplace? Here are some simple, practical tools that can be built into any internal communications strategy, in line with the company’s needs and culture.
Feeling seen, heard and valued is key to creating an employee experience that retains and attracts top talent. Start enhancing your employee experience by:
Connection is all about the bigger picture – feeling part of a diverse and inclusive team, family and company that gives everyone a sense of belonging and purpose. Start building connection with employees by:
Trust forms the bedrock of a thriving workplace. It extends beyond individuals to encompass company values and the brand, fostering a culture of transparency, credibility and resilience. In a trustworthy environment, employees thrive and the brand becomes a beacon of reliability.
Loyalty isn't just a measure of tenure, it's a strategic asset. Loyal employees drive productivity, contribute to a positive work culture and attract top talent. Loyalty is not created overnight, but you can foster it by:
It’s clear that the journey to sustainable success is paved with transparent communication, genuine connections and the unwavering trust that transforms workplaces into thriving hubs of innovation and collective achievement. But there’s another benefit too.
In a fiercely competitive job market, fostering brand love internally has a ripple effect that extends to talent acquisition. When employees authentically love the brand they work for, they become its most compelling advocates. Their genuine enthusiasm radiates externally, attracting like-minded individuals who are drawn to a workplace that prioritises positive experiences, meaningful connections and a culture of trust. In this way, a company's internal commitment to brand love becomes a powerful magnet for top talent seeking not only a job but a place where they can genuinely invest in their professional journey.
icandi CQ specialises in internal communications that build brand love and is a full-service digital brand, communication and employee experience agency.