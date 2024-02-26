Beyond the music: Galaxy KDay promises loads of off-stage excitement

Industries

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    26 Feb 2024
    The countdown to the ultimate festival experience has begun! With the highly anticipated Galaxy KDay just a few days away, attendees are in for an unforgettable event that extends far beyond the sensational lineup.
    Kfm presenter Tracey Lange and Kfm Breakfast Show producer, Jeanne Michel taking a selfie with the Galaxy KDay crowd
    Galaxy KDay, presented by Galaxy AI on the S24 and Kfm 94.5, will take place at Meerendal Estate on Saturday, 2 March.

    Top musicians like Zakes Bantwini, Lloyiso and Mango Groove will grace the festival stage alongside other renowned artists including Mi Casa, Youngsta CPT, Emo Adams, Kurt Darren, Early B, Jeremy Loops, and Shekhinah.

    "At Galaxy KDay, our mission is to transform every moment into an extraordinary experience that lingers in your memory long after the music fades. While our stellar music lineup will keep you dancing all day long, we also encourage you to venture beyond the beats and discover the wealth of off-stage adventures on offer. There’s something for everyone,” says Kfm 94.5 station manager, Hennie Myburgh.

    Get ready for excitement and surprises galore with promotions, games, and giveaways at Galaxy KDay. From interactive booths to thrilling challenges, there are plenty of opportunities to score fantastic prizes throughout the day.

    The Samsung stand will allow guests to experience the prowess of the new Galaxy S24 series through various product experience zones that will demonstrate the key features of the devices.

    Among others, visitors can see Chat Assist, witness new ways to create at the Photo Booths with highlights including Reflection Eraser, Object Resize and Eraser, Nightography Zoom that takes epic photos, even in the dark. The tantalising AI playground will provide lots of fun activities along with a visually appealing Lounge area. Consumers will also stand a chance to win Samsung devices and accessories by simply interacting with the devices at the stand.

    Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the Kfm family, Kfm listeners are invited to step into the spotlight and capture a memorable moment at the station’s booth. Here, you can snap a selfie to commemorate your experience, share your photos on social media, and connect with fellow attendees as you immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of Galaxy KDay.

    Interactive fun and games providing the chance to win free merch and yummy treats are also on offer from sponsors and top brands like Capitec, Pepsi, the Road Accident Fund and Diary Maid.

    Indulge your taste buds at the Galaxy KDay food village, offering a culinary journey with an array of delectable options. From street food favourites to gourmet delights, there's something to satisfy every palate.

    Not forgetting the kids, the Galaxy KDay Kids Zone will keep the little ones entertained. Designed for children aged 2 to 12 years old, the area offers a range of fun activities, but remember that parental supervision is required to ensure a memorable experience for the whole family.

    With every detail meticulously planned, including free and secure parking and catered E-hailing services, Galaxy KDay aims to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish, leaving attendees free to focus on creating unforgettable memories at this epic family music festival.

    Tickets are selling out fast so book yours now at Ticketpro. #GalaxyKDay

    Galaxy KDay ticket prices:

    General access (13+) R380
    Chill Zone (18+) R700
    Meerendal Experience R600
    Kids (2 to 12 years old) R160

    Galaxy KDay artist line-up:

    • Zakes Bantwini
    • Lloyiso
    • Kurt Darren
    • Mango Groove
    • Jeremy Loops
    • Mi Casa
    • Youngsta CPT
    • Emo Adams
    • Early B
    • Sun El-Musician
    • Shekhinah

