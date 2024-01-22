Association of African Exhibition Organisers partners on the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium 2024

Industries

    22 Jan 2024
    The Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) 2024 sees the official partnership between Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) and the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and a collection of its members as implementation partners.
    Source: © Transnet Cape Town Terminal. The Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium (SIDSSA) 2024 sees the official partnership between the Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) and the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) and a collection of its members as implementation partners
    The SIDSSA takes place on 17-19 March 2024 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

    It brings together key stakeholders in South Africa and across the continent to drive infrastructure development with discussions on and partnerships in the infrastructure investment landscape, with a focus on accelerating economic recovery through strategic infrastructure plans.

    At the inaugural SIDSSA in 2020 and the follow-up in 2021, in his keynote, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the importance of the symposium in fostering partnerships that can expedite infrastructure delivery and grow the South African economy.

    Challenges ahead for SA fleets: Port congestion, road degradation, and the call for road safety education
    Challenges ahead for SA fleets: Port congestion, road degradation, and the call for road safety education

      19 Dec 2023

    This year, under the leadership of Minister Sihle Zikalala, the symposium aims to address regulatory and policy reforms, lift nascent sectors, explore innovative funding models, showcase the strength of the emerging pipeline, give a progress update since the gazette in 2020 and highlight opportunities for investing in infrastructure to benefit all stakeholders.

    “Infrastructure investment plays a pivotal role in driving future growth for the South African economy,” says Mameetse Masemola, acting head of ISA.

    “It not only enhances efficiency and productivity but also creates jobs and helps bridge spatial disparities. We are committed to delivering a high-quality infrastructure pipeline to foster long-term growth and elevate living standards,” she adds.

    #BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses
    #BizTrends2024: Key supply chain trends set to transform businesses

      11 Jan 2024

    Dynamic partnership

    As the voice of Africa's event and exhibition industry, AAXO is dedicated to showcasing South Africa's exceptional infrastructure and highlighting the country's unique qualities.

    AAXO members collaborating on SIDSSA 2024 include Energy Capital & Power (ECP), Blueberry Concepts and Exposure Marketing.

    This dynamic partnership will ensure a seamless and impactful event, making a significant contribution to sustainable infrastructure development in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

    The group will work closely with ISA to deliver a top-notch gathering that showcases the growth potential of South Africa's infrastructure sectors and provides a premium experience for all attendees.

    A team of specialised suppliers will also lend their expertise to enhance the event experience.

    "We are delighted to partner with ISA and AAXO in managing this event. By bringing together the best event organisers and suppliers, the symposium will be a resounding success and drive further investment into South Africa’s infrastructure development,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of ECP.

