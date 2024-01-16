Arrests made in connection with fake certificates

Over the last six months, police have arrested at least 11 people in relation to the buying and selling of fake certificates.

This is according to Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, who was speaking during a media briefing on Monday.

“Since the National Senior Certificate exams State of Readiness Media Briefing held on 13 October 2023 during which we, amongst others, informed the public about the safeguards implemented to ensure the authenticity and credibility of Umalusi certificates, eleven suspects have been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on different dates.

“The first two suspects were arrested in Burgersfort in Limpopo on 27 October, one suspect was arrested in Pretoria in November, the next three were arrested on 20 November, and the last five were nabbed on 13 December 2023 again in Burgersfort, Limpopo,” he said.

Furthermore, a Department of Higher Education and Training official is facing a charge of corruption for issuing a diploma certificate in exchange for cash.

“Police investigations are ongoing and Umalusi will continue to work closely with the law enforcement agencies in whatever way possible to ensure that the scammers or fraudsters are made to face the full might of the law,” Rakometsi said.

He asserted that the education quality assurance body “has got no business with fake certificates” and is mandated to issue authentic certificates to qualifying candidates.

“Fake certificates are issued by scammers or fraudsters who are not employees of Umalusi.

“We advise all employers both in the public and private sectors to consider verifying their current and future employees’ qualifications through the verification agencies whose contact details are available on the website of Umalusi (www.umalusi.org.za).

“On the landing page, you simply click on the Certification & Verification icon,” Rakometsi said.