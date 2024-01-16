Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISClockworkAPO GroupMembrana MediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiTopco MediaOgilvy South AfricaMediamarkWavemakerSuperseed DigitalGagasi FMV5 DigitalMDNTVEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Arrests made in connection with fake certificates

    16 Jan 2024
    16 Jan 2024
    Over the last six months, police have arrested at least 11 people in relation to the buying and selling of fake certificates.
    Source: [[https://unsplash.com/ Unsplash]
    Source: [[https://unsplash.com/ Unsplash]

    This is according to Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, who was speaking during a media briefing on Monday.

    “Since the National Senior Certificate exams State of Readiness Media Briefing held on 13 October 2023 during which we, amongst others, informed the public about the safeguards implemented to ensure the authenticity and credibility of Umalusi certificates, eleven suspects have been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on different dates.

    “The first two suspects were arrested in Burgersfort in Limpopo on 27 October, one suspect was arrested in Pretoria in November, the next three were arrested on 20 November, and the last five were nabbed on 13 December 2023 again in Burgersfort, Limpopo,” he said.

    Furthermore, a Department of Higher Education and Training official is facing a charge of corruption for issuing a diploma certificate in exchange for cash.

    “Police investigations are ongoing and Umalusi will continue to work closely with the law enforcement agencies in whatever way possible to ensure that the scammers or fraudsters are made to face the full might of the law,” Rakometsi said.

    He asserted that the education quality assurance body “has got no business with fake certificates” and is mandated to issue authentic certificates to qualifying candidates.

    “Fake certificates are issued by scammers or fraudsters who are not employees of Umalusi.

    “We advise all employers both in the public and private sectors to consider verifying their current and future employees’ qualifications through the verification agencies whose contact details are available on the website of Umalusi (www.umalusi.org.za).

    “On the landing page, you simply click on the Certification & Verification icon,” Rakometsi said.

    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Former Central African Republic militia leader Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka attends the International Criminal Court hearings to determine the exact charges it will bring against him, in The Hague, Netherlands, August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool/File Photo
    ICC prosecutor drops charges against Central Africa militia leader
     19 Oct 2023
    Source: © TimesLive Retired journalist, Jeremy Gordin hs been killed following a robbery at his home
    Veteran SA journalist Jeremy Gordin killed in home robbery
    3 Apr 2023
    Source:
    Break-ins on private property to be met with force of new SA law
    18 Aug 2022
    Source: Supplied. IziCash Solutions chief executive officer, Albert Erasmus receives the official certificate of membership from Grant Clark, head of the Cash-in-Transit Association of SA.
    IziCash new member of Citasa
    28 Jun 2022
    Source: ©schmidt13
    Crime big worry for consumers
    9 Sep 2021
    Source: ©Artem Samokhvalov
    The race is on to recover looted vaccines and medicine
     29 Jul 2021
    Significant reduction in crime since lockdown
    Significant reduction in crime since lockdown
    6 Apr 2020
    Image credit: Shoprite Group
    Shoprite Group beefs up security
    22 Jul 2019
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz