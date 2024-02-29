Arnold Reddy steps into new role at Mahindra South Africa

Mahindra South Africa (MSA) has announced the appointment of automotive industry veteran, Arnold Reddy, to its management team.

Arnold Reddy | image supplied

Reddy will assume the role of head of logistics. He will be responsible for a rapidly growing division that is responsible, not only for the import of Mahindra vehicles, but the supply of parts and components to the Mahindra Assembly Facility in Durban and the subsequent distribution of completely built Pik Up models.

Under his management, the logistics department also looks after Mahindra South Africa’s new parts distribution warehouse.

Prior to joining Mahindra, Reddy served in several roles in the field of logistics at companies such as Michelin, Nissan and Toyota Tsusho. He holds an MBA and an honours degree in supply chain management.

“Arnold joins us as we transition into a truly regional player with an assembly base in South Africa and an ever-expanding network of customers and partners. His deep knowledge of the South African logistics industry will serve Mahindra well in this new role,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa

Reddy joins a young senior management team that has all joined Mahindra from senior positions at other global brands.

“By assembling this formidable leadership team, Mahindra South Africa is primed to deliver a compelling and commercially relevant product portfolio of authentic SUVs and authentic bakkies that exceeds the expectations of our valued customers, while driving growth and success in the automotive sector,” says Rajesh.