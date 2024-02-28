Ford SA expands educational literacy initiative with R1.36m annual grant

Ford Motor Company Fund and Ford South Africa, in collaboration with Read Educational Trust (The Rally to Read Projects), have rolled out the second Pretoria-based rally, reinforcing the company’s commitment to educational literacy.

Image supplied

As part of the three-year project, Ford Fund provides an annual grant of R1.36m, benefiting six schools in three different areas surrounding its Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria.

“Education, for us, is not merely an expenditure, it is a meaningful and long-lasting investment in the future of South Africa and our people. Ford’s commitment offers hope, not just to learners but also to the communities in which they reside.

“Our journey continues, one book at a time, one child at a time,” said Esther Buthelezi, government affairs and transformation director, Ford South Africa.

This second phase of the three-year Rally to Read expands its reach from the Foundation Phase which was focused on last year to the Intermediate Phase in 2024. This support aims to enhance reading abilities, instil confidence, and enrich vocabulary among learners.

As has become tradition, Ford employees and local media participated in delivering academic material to the schools. Clad in colourful Ford and Rally to Read collaborative flags, a convoy of Ford Rangers transported the donated libraries, educational and teaching materials to the schools. Principals, teachers, parents and learners from the respective schools received the goods with warm smiles and gratitude.

“Smart projectors are provided to the schools to usher in a new era of learning, incorporating infographics, online videos, and real-time information access for a dynamic and modernised educational experience.

This is meant to promote a robust foundation to equip learners with essential 21st-century skills necessary for success in today's rapidly evolving world. Through innovative teaching methods and interactive learning experiences, participants are provided with opportunities to develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, and digital literacy skills,” said Ford South Africa.