Aquaculture training sparks career change for Zambian farmer

Aubrain Lyavuka, a 30-year-old Zambian, was working as a farm labourer but harboured dreams of switching to a career in fish farming. His opportunity came when he saw an advert for aquaculture training posted by Zambia’s Solwezi Department of Fisheries. Seizing the chance, he enrolled in the course, setting the stage for a transformative journey.

Aubrain Lyavuka attended FAO and UNIDO’s OYA programme that trains African youth for jobs in agriculture. He is now seeing great results and growing his fish farm in Ndola, Zambia. ©FAO/Filip Forti

The training was offered through the Opportunities for Youth in Africa (OYA) Programme, an initiative developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in collaboration with the African Union Commission. The OYA Programme focuses on preparing African youth for jobs in agriculture, with a particular emphasis on agribusiness and entrepreneurship development.

Aubrain attended intensive training in Solwezi, Northwestern Province, with over 60 other young aspiring agripreneurs. Trainees received in-class learning plus the opportunity to raise fingerlings in four fishponds, two of which the trainees constructed themselves.

Through this hands-on approach, Aubrain learned essential aspects such as pond ecosystem management, fish health and nutrition, breeding techniques and efficient water usage. Additionally, the programme emphasised sustainable farming practices, ensuring environmental responsibility in aquaculture. One of the key considerations taught was to avoid pollution from the farm and ponds to nearby water bodies.

Aubrain’s journey to entrepreneurship

“The training provided insights into fish farming, including pond construction techniques, and we were equipped with essential resources like fingerlings and feed. This experience inspired me to establish my farm. We discovered that fish farming is not just viable but also a profitable business venture," said Aubrain.

After the OYA training, Aubrain attended the 8th Africa Agribusiness and Science Week in Durban, South Africa. He met and heard from several agribusiness champions at the conference and participated in field visits to farms in Durban. He realised that agriculture could be done on a larger scale and was inspired to return home and start his own mixed farm.

He started applying the technical and business management skills he had learned. Using the profits from his vegetable sales, he bought land in Ndola, Copperbelt Province and began building his fish farming enterprise. In just a few months, he established seven fishponds. He now has nine in which he farms tilapia with the help of two employees. Each pond produces up to 400 kilograms of fish twice a year. In addition to the fish, Aubrain also produces chilli, maize and okra on his farm.

Overcoming challenges

Aubrain has faced difficulties such as water scarcity and predators, for example, birds and monitor lizards. Like other young entrepreneurs in Zambia, he also had to deal with financial challenges such as high interest rates, limited access to capital and the cost of feed. However, he strategically reinvested his profits and looked for ways to expand his business sustainably, taking calculated risks along the way such as constructing the ponds in phases.

This is in part thanks to what he learned during the course but is also due to the post-training continuous mentorship and coaching he received from the Solwezi Department of Fisheries.

More than 60 young aspiring agripreneurs attended the OYA programme training given by FAO. Trainees learned the necessities to be able to establish their own farms and become successful agripreneurs. ©FAO/Filip Forti

By focusing on practical skills, market access, financial management and networking, the programme offers a comprehensive approach to building successful enterprises. It has also set the stage for expanding the OYA Programme's training activities across Zambia.

Aubrain’s immediate goal is to expand to 12 ponds to ensure monthly harvests throughout the year, but his ambition does not end there.

“I aim to mechanise the farm and establish a fish hatchery, ensuring the growth and sustainability of my business,” he said.