Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersIntercareBonitasLGStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Natural Medicine News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP is ready to Govern South Africa!

Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP is ready to Govern South Africa!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    All systems grow — medicinal cannabis economy gets boost in Eastern Cape

    By Estelle Ellis
    6 May 2024
    6 May 2024
    Inspired by cannabis’s potential as a medicinal product and in memory of his child whom he lost to cancer, Edgar Adams, the CEO of Medigrow, has launched the Eastern Cape’s biggest medicinal cannabis project yet: an indoor facility that will produce products for the export market.
    Supplied photo: Eastern Cape MEC for rural development and agrarian reform Nonkqubela Pieters looks at some of Medigrow’s products during the launch of its new facility.
    Supplied photo: Eastern Cape MEC for rural development and agrarian reform Nonkqubela Pieters looks at some of Medigrow’s products during the launch of its new facility.

    The new facility is based in the Coega Special Economic Zone near Gqeberha. Medigrow’s targets for export are the Americas, Australasia and Europe.

    Production will start in eight to 12 months, since the company is still working on attaining international compliance.

    The first products are expected to be the cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, a purified form of CBD, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive part of the hemp plant that also has many medical uses.

    Read the full article on the Daily Maverick.

    Image source: Alexander Grey from
    President to puff, puff, pass Cannabis Bill into law

      20 Mar 2024

    Read more: medicinal marijuana, Estelle Ellis, cannabis legalisation, cannabis legislation, medicinal Cannabis
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

    Related

    Source:
    EC health department to start new financial year with R4.8bn in unpaid bills
     28 Mar 2024
    Image source: Alexander Grey from
    President to puff, puff, pass Cannabis Bill into law
     20 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    World-class medical cannabis company in Lesotho for sale
    8 Nov 2023
    Image source: fahrner –
    Private cannabis use v zero tolerance policy - and the winner is...
     8 Dec 2022
    Image source: razyph –
    Dismissed, determined doper loses court bid to be reinstated
     28 Jun 2022
    Source: Supplied. Alan Glanse, chief executive of Juicy Fields.
    Investors in medicinal-cannabis sector reap big rewards
    7 Mar 2022
    Labat Africa ramps up cannabis retail expansion with new deals
    Labat Africa ramps up cannabis retail expansion with new deals
    20 Jan 2022
    Image source: Eric Limon –
    Developing SA's industrial cannabis industry needs to start with an Act
    3 Dec 2021
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz