All systems grow — medicinal cannabis economy gets boost in Eastern Cape

Inspired by cannabis’s potential as a medicinal product and in memory of his child whom he lost to cancer, Edgar Adams, the CEO of Medigrow, has launched the Eastern Cape’s biggest medicinal cannabis project yet: an indoor facility that will produce products for the export market.

Supplied photo: Eastern Cape MEC for rural development and agrarian reform Nonkqubela Pieters looks at some of Medigrow’s products during the launch of its new facility.

The new facility is based in the Coega Special Economic Zone near Gqeberha. Medigrow’s targets for export are the Americas, Australasia and Europe.

Production will start in eight to 12 months, since the company is still working on attaining international compliance.

The first products are expected to be the cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, a purified form of CBD, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive part of the hemp plant that also has many medical uses.

Read the full article on the Daily Maverick.