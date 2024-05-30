Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioOnPoint PRCity Lodge HotelSappiHellopeterStoneThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    A sea of turquoise and yellow takes over KZN’s promenade for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    On Sunday morning, 26 May 2024, the Durban promenade glowed with yellow and turquoise hues as over 20,000 participants gathered to celebrate two decades of the Big Walk. Attendees arrived early, eagerly embracing the theme ‘Walk Your Way’ and showcasing their unique styles.
    A sea of turquoise and yellow takes over KZN&#x2019;s promenade for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

    This year's event took it up a notch by bringing entertainment to the walkers along the route – 20,000 people enjoyed performances from the Northwood Boys Choir, Veranda Panda, DJ Deon G, and KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) favourite presenters, who cheered on the walkers.

    Walkers were further delighted at the finish line by getting to taste the best food from local food vendors, family-friendly activities, and a performance by Joy, an a cappella group that recently graced Coachella with Doja Cat.

    A sea of turquoise and yellow takes over KZN&#x2019;s promenade for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

    Mzuvele Mthethwa, managing director of East Coast Radio, emphasised the importance of giving attendees something new and exciting to look forward to each year, stating, “The Big Walk is set out to entertain our walkers and to ensure the event experience is a memorable one, not only for friends and family walking together but also for the kids of KZN. The beautiful Durban promenade provides a stunning backdrop that participants can enjoy the scenic views whilst walking. Bringing the entertainment alive along the route was a key highlight for us as a brand, making those memories more meaningful and impactful.”

    A sea of turquoise and yellow takes over KZN&#x2019;s promenade for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

    Suncoast and East Coast Radio are committed to giving back meaningfully through the Big Walk, and this year was no different. The chosen non-governmental organisation (NGO) beneficiary was Khethiwe, a rehabilitation therapy centre in Marian Hill, Pinetown, supporting children with Cerebral Palsy and other neurological impairments. Khethiwe received a generous donation of R100,000, made possible by the support of everyone who bought a Big Walk ticket and the people of KZN.

    A sea of turquoise and yellow takes over KZN&#x2019;s promenade for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

    Adam MacIntyre, Suncoast’s director of operations, was thrilled by the turnout and success of the event stating, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our event partners, particularly East Coast Radio, as well as our fellow sponsors and of course all the participants. Our collective efforts have transformed this event into an unforgettable experience. May the memories forged during the 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk continue to inspire and bring joy to all who were part of it.”

    If you missed out on the excitement of this year's Suncoast ECR Big Walk, be sure to join next year.

    Read more: East Coast Radio, Adam MacIntyre, Mzuvele Mthethwa
    NextOptions
    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

    Related

    Walk Your Way with Medshield at the 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk
    StoneWalk Your Way with Medshield at the 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk
    21 May 2024
    Vic Naidoo bids farewell to East Coast Radio to embark on a new journey
    East Coast RadioVic Naidoo bids farewell to East Coast Radio to embark on a new journey
    29 Apr 2024
    East Coast Radio welcomes Mzuvele Mthethwa as new managing director
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio welcomes Mzuvele Mthethwa as new managing director
    16 Apr 2024
    Empowering business minds at the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast
    East Coast RadioEmpowering business minds at the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast
    12 Apr 2024
    Walk Your Way at the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk
    East Coast RadioWalk Your Way at the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk
    18 Mar 2024
    Make moves for your future at the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast
    East Coast RadioMake moves for your future at the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast
    4 Mar 2024
    East Coast Radio welcomes new weekend host Shaina-Rae
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio welcomes new weekend host Shaina-Rae
    8 Jan 2024
    East Coast Radio&#x2019;s &#x2018;The Big Favour - Season of Sharing&#x2019; campaign raises R1.6m for KZN families
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio’s ‘The Big Favour - Season of Sharing’ campaign raises R1.6m for KZN families
    4 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz