A sea of turquoise and yellow takes over KZN’s promenade for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

On Sunday morning, 26 May 2024, the Durban promenade glowed with yellow and turquoise hues as over 20,000 participants gathered to celebrate two decades of the Big Walk. Attendees arrived early, eagerly embracing the theme ‘Walk Your Way’ and showcasing their unique styles.

This year's event took it up a notch by bringing entertainment to the walkers along the route – 20,000 people enjoyed performances from the Northwood Boys Choir, Veranda Panda, DJ Deon G, and KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) favourite presenters, who cheered on the walkers.

Walkers were further delighted at the finish line by getting to taste the best food from local food vendors, family-friendly activities, and a performance by Joy, an a cappella group that recently graced Coachella with Doja Cat.

Mzuvele Mthethwa, managing director of East Coast Radio, emphasised the importance of giving attendees something new and exciting to look forward to each year, stating, “The Big Walk is set out to entertain our walkers and to ensure the event experience is a memorable one, not only for friends and family walking together but also for the kids of KZN. The beautiful Durban promenade provides a stunning backdrop that participants can enjoy the scenic views whilst walking. Bringing the entertainment alive along the route was a key highlight for us as a brand, making those memories more meaningful and impactful.”

Suncoast and East Coast Radio are committed to giving back meaningfully through the Big Walk, and this year was no different. The chosen non-governmental organisation (NGO) beneficiary was Khethiwe, a rehabilitation therapy centre in Marian Hill, Pinetown, supporting children with Cerebral Palsy and other neurological impairments. Khethiwe received a generous donation of R100,000, made possible by the support of everyone who bought a Big Walk ticket and the people of KZN.

Adam MacIntyre, Suncoast’s director of operations, was thrilled by the turnout and success of the event stating, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our event partners, particularly East Coast Radio, as well as our fellow sponsors and of course all the participants. Our collective efforts have transformed this event into an unforgettable experience. May the memories forged during the 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk continue to inspire and bring joy to all who were part of it.”

If you missed out on the excitement of this year's Suncoast ECR Big Walk, be sure to join next year.