2026 Absa Cape Epic Route mixes country charm with rugged trails

The 2026 Absa Cape Epic route is set to deliver a thrilling mix of scenic beauty and punishing terrain, taking riders through four Western Cape towns: Durbanville, Montagu, Greyton, and Stellenbosch.

Image supplied

Starting at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville, the Prologue sets a fast-paced tone with vineyard-lined trails. Montagu returns to the race after 19 years, offering rugged climbs and raw landscapes that echo the spirit of early Epics. Greyton’s charming streets contrast sharply with the rocky mountain trails that follow, while Stellenbosch provides a spectacular finale with world-class singletrack and dramatic climbs.

With riders from over 50 countries, the event promises a week of unforgettable mountain biking adventure.

The Absa Cape Epic’s 2026 route promises a journey of equal parts pure joy and traditional endurance pain - just the way the riders like it.

“We’ve been planning and plotting this route since before the 2025 edition of the Absa Cape Epic,” says Hendrico Burger, route director.

“What we really want to show riders this year is that just a few kilometres from a gorgeous small town, you can find incredible trails that will throw everything at you. I like to think our 2026 route blends the classic Absa Cape Epic elements of endurance mountain biking into something that will challenge and thrill every day.”

Participants will thread their way through four diverse Western Cape towns, each offering their own unique twist on Beauty and the Beast: Durbanville, Montagu, Greyton and Stellenbosch will play happy and hospitable hosts for the 1300-strong 2026 field from over 50 countries.

Each stage is a pilgrimage in itself, with terrain that’s as unforgiving as it is unforgettable.

The adventure kicks off in Durbanville, where the Prologue returns to Meerendal Wine Estate, familiar territory for many past entrants.

Rolling vineyards, sculpted singletrack and fast, loose trails will test all riders, from elite to debutant. Meerendal has hosted many Absa Cape Epic opening salvos, and for good reason: it’s a setting where markers are laid down and where the aggressively short route alerts the field to what’s in store for the week ahead.

From there, the race heads east to the Klein Karoo in the shape of Montagu, marking the event’s first visit to the town in 19 years. Montagu, tucked between mountains and fruit orchards, is a geological wonderland that will test riders immediately at this Absa Cape Epic. If you arrive underprepared, prepare to pay the price.

Rugged jeep tracks and technical climbs will punish the legs, while bone-rattling descents will remind riders why they signed up in the first place - to push the limit. Montagu’s return isn’t just nostalgic. It’s a nod to the raw, remote character that made the early Absa Cape Epics so rewarding.

Next up is Greyton, a perennial favourite. With its oak-lined streets and small-town charm, the town itself is picture-postcard perfection. Sadly for the riders, they won’t be riding around town but rather in and out of the surrounding mountains, where rocky and ragged trails could end a race in the blink of an eye. Expect dust, sweat and possibly tears (of joy or agony, depending on tyre pressure).

Finally, the race winds towards Stellenbosch, the beating heart of South African mountain biking. Few places on earth boast such a blend of manicured singletrack, vertigo-inducing climbs and Insta-worthy views. Jonkershoek, Eden, G-Spot… names that make local riders grin and newcomers wonder where on earth they’re riding.

It’s fitting that the Grand Finale finishes here, where vineyards meet vertical metres and the cheers of the crowd mix with the smell of chain lube and champagne.

