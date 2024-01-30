2023 TV Establishment Survey finds shifts in SA's TV landscape

This is according to the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has officially unveiled and enacted updates to the Television Audience Measurement Survey (Tams) universe estimates, leveraging insights from the recently conducted 2023 TV ES.
"Despite the continued prevalence of TV viewership, there has been a remarkable surge in streaming activities across all age groups,” says Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC.
“We are also observing the impacts of various factors such as the analogue switch-off, load shedding, and other environmental considerations,” he adds.
Key findings from the 2023 ES:
"Aligned with international trends, individuals continue to consume a substantial amount of video content; however, how this consumption occurs has undergone significant transformation,” says Whitaker.
He further comments, “Tams needs to evolve to precisely mirror South Africa's intricate viewing ecosystem.”
Last year’s TV ES, with a sample size of 8,000, was conducted using a hybrid methodology combining face-to-face and online survey data to obtain a representative national SA sample.
The BRC will adjust the Tams panel composition over time to align with the new universe estimates. Given the measurement changes, there will be impacts on TV ratings and audience sizes.
The BRC recommends proper contextualisation when analysing TAMS data during this transition period. The Tams Universe update was implemented and released on Monday, 29 January 2024.
Complete Tams universe update details as well as profile changes of the TV population and TV panel which include province, area type, population group, pay/non pay TV can be found on the BRC website.