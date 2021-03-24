Education Company news South Africa

4 things to consider before you start your side hustle

24 Mar 2021
Issued by: Funzi
Got an idea, talent or skill that you want to turn into a side job? You are not alone. Many people in the world are turning to side work to help bring in more income, give them a creative outlet or to use as a backup plan. Here are a few things to consider when you start a side hustle.

Can you turn your idea into a business?

If you’re not sure about your idea, talk to people. Get inspiration and input from your friends and other small business owners. Experience is the best teacher for all entrepreneurs, and you can learn from others’ successes and failures.

Approach your side hustle as if it were a business

For your side job to succeed, you actually need to approach it as a business. The first step is a clearly defined idea. Once you know what your side hustle will be, create a business plan. Reach out to your network for feedback or advice on your plan. You may find that there are people around you with expertise that can help build your business.


"One common factor amongst successful entrepreneurs is the desire to dream."
- Excerpt from Founder 101: Become a successful entrepreneur

What skills are you missing?

Whether your side job involves other people or it’s a solo gig, interpersonal skills are key. You need strong communication, negotiation and influence skills to get your product/service marketed and sold. Do you have the skills needed to get your business off the ground? Prioritise the skills that you would like to work on first and make a plan for how to start. Remember, learning even a little bit every day goes a long way.

Will you still be interested in this six months or a year from now?

Before you start a side hustle, be sure that it aligns with your passion or you might find yourself uninspired to grow the business in the long-run. Passion for your work is the best motivator!

Do you feel ready to start your side hustle? Explore these Funzi courses that can help turn your side hustle into a successful business.

Become a brilliant salesperson
Want your side hustle to thrive? Developing your sales skills is critical. From the sales pitch to the negotiation to increase sales with existing customers, this course has you covered.

A mind for business: Boost how your mind works
Improve your well-being and make your side gig more successful by learning 10 habits to help you develop - and sustain - a mind for business.

Bounce: Build your armour of courage
Setbacks and disappointments are, unfortunately, part of getting your side hustle up and running. Gain the skills to not only bounce back from these challenging situations, but to thrive!

Founder 101: Become a successful entrepreneur
Whether you need the right tools, financial management or funding, or you are eager to learn new skills in sales, marketing, this course will boost your side hustle.

Funzi is learning made easy, on your mobile phone.
Explore our courses on Funzi.mobi
Find out more about our company on www.funzi.fi
