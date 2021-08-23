Rand Show Spring Edition in Fourways

The Rand Show is excited to announce some of the awesome clients who will be coming aboard to exhibit at the show. We are so proud to announce the participation of Vodacom, Reddam House Helderfontein, Kia Motors Fourways, Jelly Tots, Sesli Blankets, Galencia Properties, Lion Pride Lifestyle Estates, Jumping Bean, Anat Fourways, Panarottis Fourways Mall and many, many more.
The biggest priority is to make sure both visitors and exhibitors know and adhere to the strict Covid protocols. These are the precautionary measures put in place:
- Mask-wearing compulsory in all areas.
- Sanitiser stations at entry points and all activation areas.
- Floorplan for activations include social distancing measures throughout.
- The main activation area will be managed by bookings in advance to control number of people.
- The retail activation area upstairs has separate entry and exit points to enable a single-direction traffic flow.
- The amount of people within the activation areas will be managed strictly by our Covid officers, letting in a limited amount of people at time compliant with the applicable regulations.
- Each retail activation will have its own sanitiser station, surfaces will be disinfected regularly.
- All staff, performers and exhibitors will complete a Covid screening questionnaire and temperature checked on the day prior to being allowed on the floor.
- Minimum of 10 Covid officers to monitor and enforce protocol compliance.
- Private security officers will be present to assist the Covid officers.
- A medical centre on the floor for any emergencies.
The marketing for the event kicked off on 1 August and will continue right till the last day of the show on 27 September. The show has put out geocentric marketing to attract the North of Johannesburg all the way to Pretoria. The catalogue of marketing includes three mega-billboards on William Nicol, three large LED screens around Fourways, LED screens inside the shopping mall, lots of digital and social media adverts daily, as well as community radio stations.
The entertainment schedule has also been finalised. This will be six days of all-day entertainment including the most anticipated Jnr Mr and Miss Rand Show which is poised to be so much fun. Truckloads of cuteness when kids two to 10 years showcase their talents. Also, on the entertainment schedule is face-painting, mascots, variety shows, traditional dancers, a kid baking corner, art jamming, magic shows, and an amazing circus.
In case you missed the announcement... Rand Show has partnered with Fourways Mall to host the all-new Spring Edition of Rand Show which will be held at the end of September 2021. The event will be held inside Fourways Mall and follow strict Covid protocols. It will be a six-day family fun spectacle that includes entertainment, exhibition, and activities for young and old. The show will offer a variety of fresh and exciting activations with a diverse entertainment program for each day. This is one not to be missed for exhibitors and visitors alike. The show will be big enough to ensure a top-class visitor experience and deliver value to our exhibiting brands yet small enough to fit within Covid regulations in a safe and controlled environment.
Although attracting visitors from mainly at the surrounding communities of Fourways, Dainfern, Bryanston, and Diepsloot, visitors are expected to arrive from as far as Pretoria and the East Rand, based on the feedback the team has been receiving.
The show will offer everything that you expect from the Rand Show you know and love, but on a smaller and safer scale! From food to fun, there will be something for everyone!
With amazing activities and engaging shows for the whole family, the show is expected to be just the perfect time out that people are desperate for.
A few stands and sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses wishing to exhibit and participate at the show. To book your space email or call Didi Okoro on 062 755 9946 or az.oc.wohsdnar@idid
.
Follow Rand Show on FB and Instagram to stay updated.
22 to 27 September 2021. Strict Covid protocols apply.
To book your stand email or call Didi Okoro on 062 755 9946 or az.oc.wohsdnar@idid
.