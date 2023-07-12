MusicExchange: Lloyiso - it's that kind of voice

At 16 years old, he appeared on South African Idol and placed 5th in the competition. Following “three weeks at university,” he left school and focused on music inspired by the likes of Sam Smith and Kanye West.
He performed anywhere possible, singing in exchange for dinner at local pubs. He even recorded in English and ten different African languages.
Taking over social media, Lloyiso amplified his voice globally by posting covers on Facebook before embracing YouTube. He gained the endorsement of everyone from Kygo to Tyga and gradually amassed an enthusiastic audience.
Nailing viral renditions of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, and more, he launched his TikTok during 2020, generating tens of millions of views and attracting the attention of labels worldwide. Following the 2021 fan favorite Seasons”, he connects like never before with the powerful piano-driven ballad Speak and there is much more to come in the near future.
We chatted last week...
To bring my music to the world.
It means everything. It’s what keeps me sane.
Making people feel something.
Give a little kindness.
Different things for different people.
I don’t have anything left to say.
Things to hurt people.
Justin Bieber.
I’ve always found inspiration at the beach. It helps me to focus, reset and find clarity.
Sharing my music and gift with my fans and hearing how the songs resonate is so important to me.
I always have to play Seasons. Hearing the crowd sing it with me will never get old.
I try and avoid having too many funny moments on stage.
My sister. She’s amazing, I don’t know what I would do without her.
I’m my own style icon!
I really admire Beyoncé. She hustles so hard, and has had such a long and incredible career. Also, her music is just constantly evolving.
My phone! It’s given me opportunities I could’ve only dreamed of.
Beer!
Duet with Adele at the Grammys.
My voice, plus the emotion and vulnerability in my songs.
The Ellephant (two L’s like Lloyiso)
A stylist.
Real, funny, determined, casual and ready
Seasons by Lloyiso
Innerbloom by Rufus du Sol
Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine
SOS by SZA
N95 by Kendrick Lamar
I’m not currently reading any books, but I do enjoy staying up to date on current events in the news.
Too many to choose from! I’m a big fan of the 80s/90s classics though
My family!
Okay...
Performing at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Being the first South African artist signed to Republic.
I wish that I could just spend my time writing songs and performing but I have so many other obligations.
Sharks!
Performing my songs to an audience of people who are listening with open hearts.
Lose my myself in the music.
To believe in yourself and keep pushing! You never know what doors will open.
My trip to the US was incredible. I saw places I had only seen in the movies. I got to meet so many amazing people and wrote some great songs.
Bringing my music to audiences all over the world
