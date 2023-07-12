MusicExchange: Lloyiso - it's that kind of voice

Hailing from just outside of Port Elizabeth, South Africa singer, songwriter, and producer Lloyiso wields the kind of voice that instantly tugs at heartstrings. It's the kind of voice that makes you stop what you're doing and sing along.

Image supplied

At 16 years old, he appeared on South African Idol and placed 5th in the competition. Following “three weeks at university,” he left school and focused on music inspired by the likes of Sam Smith and Kanye West.

He performed anywhere possible, singing in exchange for dinner at local pubs. He even recorded in English and ten different African languages.

Taking over social media, Lloyiso amplified his voice globally by posting covers on Facebook before embracing YouTube. He gained the endorsement of everyone from Kygo to Tyga and gradually amassed an enthusiastic audience.

Nailing viral renditions of Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, and more, he launched his TikTok during 2020, generating tens of millions of views and attracting the attention of labels worldwide. Following the 2021 fan favorite Seasons”, he connects like never before with the powerful piano-driven ballad Speak and there is much more to come in the near future.

We chatted last week...

What is your purpose?

To bring my music to the world.

What does music mean to you?

It means everything. It’s what keeps me sane.

My music is about…

Making people feel something.

What is your motto?

Give a little kindness.

Fame is about…

Different things for different people.

Retirement will happen when…

I don’t have anything left to say.

I don't do…

Things to hurt people.

Image supplied

I would love to co-write with?

Justin Bieber.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I’ve always found inspiration at the beach. It helps me to focus, reset and find clarity.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Sharing my music and gift with my fans and hearing how the songs resonate is so important to me.

The song you must do during every show?

I always have to play Seasons. Hearing the crowd sing it with me will never get old.

Any funny moments on stage?

I try and avoid having too many funny moments on stage.

My heroes are…

My sister. She’s amazing, I don’t know what I would do without her.

My style icon is…

I’m my own style icon!

Which living person do you admire most and why?

I really admire Beyoncé. She hustles so hard, and has had such a long and incredible career. Also, her music is just constantly evolving.

What is your most treasured possession?

My phone! It’s given me opportunities I could’ve only dreamed of.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Beer!

Dream gig to do?

Duet with Adele at the Grammys.

What makes you stand out?

My voice, plus the emotion and vulnerability in my songs.

Any nicknames?

The Ellephant (two L’s like Lloyiso)

Image supplied

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A stylist.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Real, funny, determined, casual and ready

5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist

Seasons by Lloyiso

Innerbloom by Rufus du Sol

Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine

SOS by SZA

N95 by Kendrick Lamar

What book are you reading?

I’m not currently reading any books, but I do enjoy staying up to date on current events in the news.

What song changed your life?

Too many to choose from! I’m a big fan of the 80s/90s classics though

Who do you love?

My family!

What is your favorite word?

Okay...

Top of your bucket list?

Performing at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Your greatest achievement?

Being the first South African artist signed to Republic.

What do you complain about most often?

I wish that I could just spend my time writing songs and performing but I have so many other obligations.

What is your biggest fear?

Sharks!

Happiness is…

Performing my songs to an audience of people who are listening with open hearts.

On stage, I tend to…

Lose my myself in the music.

The best life lesson you have learned?

To believe in yourself and keep pushing! You never know what doors will open.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

My trip to the US was incredible. I saw places I had only seen in the movies. I got to meet so many amazing people and wrote some great songs.

Wishes and dreams?

Bringing my music to audiences all over the world

Social media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LLOYISOGSA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lloyiso_rsa

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lloyiso

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LoyisoGijana