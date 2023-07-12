10th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards calls for entries

Year 2023 is the most remarkable milestone for the NHC; a decade of the successful implementation of the awards in partnership with various provincial departments and local authorities.
These awards recognise the work of individuals, organisations and academic institutions that reflect best practices in promoting, preserving, conserving and/or interpreting such heritage for the broader society’s awareness and appreciation.
The categories for this year’s awards are:
“The Golden Shield Heritage Awards expose the depth of the South African Heritage which is unique and diverse. It is through these awards that we intend to discover and uproot people or organisations that are contributing to the NHC’s vision of a nation proud of its African heritage,” says the chief executive of the NHC, Dr Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni.
Entry forms are available on the website www.nhc.org.za and will close on the 25 August 2023. The 10th Golden Shield Heritage Awards will be held in Cape Town at the Arts Cape on the 14 September 2023.