10th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards calls for entries

The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC) has opened entries for the Golden Shield Heritage Awards which are celebrating a decade in 2023. The Golden Shield Heritage Awards were motivated by the rationale that heritage plays a significant role in promoting social cohesion and community development.

Tinyiko Hilary Khoza , also known as Miss Hilary was named the 2022 Social Media Influencer Category winner. Image supplied

Year 2023 is the most remarkable milestone for the NHC; a decade of the successful implementation of the awards in partnership with various provincial departments and local authorities.

These awards recognise the work of individuals, organisations and academic institutions that reflect best practices in promoting, preserving, conserving and/or interpreting such heritage for the broader society’s awareness and appreciation.

The categories for this year’s awards are:

Preferred Heritage Destination



Young Heritage Activist



Voice of Heritage



Heritage Journalism



Corporate Heritage Management



Liberation Heritage Steward



Heritage Education



Heritage Social Media Influencer



National Living Treasure

“The Golden Shield Heritage Awards expose the depth of the South African Heritage which is unique and diverse. It is through these awards that we intend to discover and uproot people or organisations that are contributing to the NHC’s vision of a nation proud of its African heritage,” says the chief executive of the NHC, Dr Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni.

Entry forms are available on the website www.nhc.org.za and will close on the 25 August 2023. The 10th Golden Shield Heritage Awards will be held in Cape Town at the Arts Cape on the 14 September 2023.