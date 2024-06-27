Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

StoneAWIEFTrialogueFoodForward SAIrvine PartnersOnPoint PRThe Social Employment FundIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Food, Water & Energy Security News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Call to submit entries for Golden Shield Heritage Awards

    27 Jun 2024
    27 Jun 2024
    The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC) has called for entries for the Golden Shield Heritage Awards (Gosha).
    Tinyiko Hilary Khoza , also known as Miss Hilary was named the 2022 Social Media Influencer Category winner. Supplied archived image
    Tinyiko Hilary Khoza , also known as Miss Hilary was named the 2022 Social Media Influencer Category winner. Supplied archived image

    The awards recognise excellence in the heritage sector and honours ordinary South Africans at grass-roots community level, who have been actively involved in the conservation management of the country’s heritage.

    “If you are one of the many passionate people and dedicated organisations that are doing exceptional work in heritage and culture, the National Heritage Council encourages you to participate,” the Council said.

    The awards are inclusive and welcomes all communities, professional organisations, groups, civil society, entities and individuals who are playing a role in the promotion and preservation of South Africa’s cultural heritage for the benefit of current and future generations.

    The year 2024 marks the 11th year of the Gosha in the 30 years of South Africa’s democracy.

    “The awards were motivated by the rationale that heritage plays a significant role in promoting social cohesion and community development. Awards such as these, therefore, give acknowledgement and expose the depth of the South African Heritage, which is unique and diverse.

    “In this manner, the NHC shows gratitude and takes pride in people who continuously contribute selflessly to the preservation, interpretation and promotion of South Africa’s rich cultural heritage. Do you think your work qualifies you as a Heritage Champion? Don’t delay, send your entry now,” the NHC said.

    Entries closes 25 August 2024. The awards ceremony is expected to take place in September at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

    More information can be found on https://www.nhc.org.za/golden-shield-heritage-awards/

    Read more: Golden Shield Heritage Awards, National Heritage Council
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Winners of the 10th annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards announced
    Winners of the 10th annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards announced
    18 Sep 2023
    10th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards calls for entries
    10th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards calls for entries
    12 Jul 2023
    Call for nominations for the 2013 Golden Shield Heritage Awards
    Call for nominations for the 2013 Golden Shield Heritage Awards
    26 Aug 2013
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz