Call to submit entries for Golden Shield Heritage Awards

The National Heritage Council of South Africa (NHC) has called for entries for the Golden Shield Heritage Awards (Gosha).

Tinyiko Hilary Khoza , also known as Miss Hilary was named the 2022 Social Media Influencer Category winner. Supplied archived image

The awards recognise excellence in the heritage sector and honours ordinary South Africans at grass-roots community level, who have been actively involved in the conservation management of the country’s heritage.

“If you are one of the many passionate people and dedicated organisations that are doing exceptional work in heritage and culture, the National Heritage Council encourages you to participate,” the Council said.

The awards are inclusive and welcomes all communities, professional organisations, groups, civil society, entities and individuals who are playing a role in the promotion and preservation of South Africa’s cultural heritage for the benefit of current and future generations.

The year 2024 marks the 11th year of the Gosha in the 30 years of South Africa’s democracy.

“The awards were motivated by the rationale that heritage plays a significant role in promoting social cohesion and community development. Awards such as these, therefore, give acknowledgement and expose the depth of the South African Heritage, which is unique and diverse.

“In this manner, the NHC shows gratitude and takes pride in people who continuously contribute selflessly to the preservation, interpretation and promotion of South Africa’s rich cultural heritage. Do you think your work qualifies you as a Heritage Champion? Don’t delay, send your entry now,” the NHC said.

Entries closes 25 August 2024. The awards ceremony is expected to take place in September at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

More information can be found on https://www.nhc.org.za/golden-shield-heritage-awards/