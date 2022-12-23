Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SASMilpark EducationIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy Trends South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


FNB's chief economist weighs in: where exactly is SA headed in 2023?

23 Dec 2022
Katja HamiltonBy: Katja Hamilton
Mamello Matikinca is lauded as as one of the youngest chief economists in South Africa's history, when she was appointed FNB's chief economist at the age of 29. She is also a member of the president's economic advisory council.
Source: Supplied. Mamello Matikinca, FNB's chief economist.
Source: Supplied. Mamello Matikinca, FNB's chief economist.

Known to help FNB and its clients navigate difficult economic periods, Matikinca was mindful of trying to keep her macro-economic forecast for the next two to five years balanced, but there was no sugar-coating her concerns for South Africa's near-term economic outlook.

She was speaking at FNB's rebranding media event.

"Coming into this year, inflation hit businesses because of supply-side disruptions. and unfortunately, going into 2022 that wasn't really good-going. The situation was further compounded by the Ukraine/Russian war, which in essence we've all felt when we go to the shops and see how our purchasing power has been eroded.

"On the back of this, we've seen the central banks come through, and as a means of dealing with this inflation, they have been hiking interest rates quite aggressively. And we're not seeing it moderate inflation.

"Unfortunately for emerging markets and the countries with which we have relationships; this means ultimately currencies - and the Rand - have depreciated quite significantly."

Loadshedding

"Unfortunately, loadshedding during the past couple of months has intensified quite significantly," Matikinca said. "I think of the [SADC] countries which have migrant workers who work in the mines - and these mines are loadshedding; and I think about the impact that has on their operating costs and the economy. We're worried about countries like Lesotho."
.

Source: Reuters.
Ramaphosa's power base boosted, but South Africa's reform path still rocky

8 hours ago

"I think that SA's near-term outlook is really going to be characterised by elevated inflation and monetary policy that's starting to increase, and financial conditions for lending hiking, which is not particularly good for countries that are highly indebted, because the cost of funding is going to be relatively high.

"We [at FNB] are worried about the weakness in the global economy and the euro area.

The silver lining

"As we emerge from the Covid-19 crisis and work towards solutions that will change the course of the country for the better - it won't all be smooth sailing." But we have to be patient.

"The global economy is coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic which we were all collectively affected by, particularly buyers and businesses. I am so glad that the services sector is starting to pick up and we're seeing that come through in rising employment numbers."

Search for new Eskom CEO begins
Search for new Eskom CEO begins

By 15 Dec 2022

"For SA loadshedding is a near-term, hurdle. The President has spoken quite indepth about interventions to alleviate the crisis. It's going to take a little bit of time, and we can follow through.

"There is some opportunity for the medium term. I think of countries with which we have a relationship like Zambia, which I'm quite pleased is starting to grow.

"And I think Botswana and Namibia is a very good story to tell. We are quite optimistic about the reform agenda, and the need for governments around the world to recognise the need to diversify. I view their reform agendas they're embarking on in a positive light."

"Countries like Namibia recognise that economic diversification away from the production and export of primary commodities, is quite important in terms of its reform agenda.

"We are quite optimistic about the reform agenda, and the need for governments around the world to also recognize the need to diversify.

"That's certainly a positive for us as we improve ourselves in a changing world."

NextOptions
Katja Hamilton
Katja Hamilton's articles

About Katja Hamilton

Katja is the Finance and Health Editor at Bizcommunity.
    Read more: FNB, Katja Hamilton

    Related

    Source:
    Upgrade on the cards for Discovery Bank app14 Dec 2022
    Source:
    SA's birth control stock shortage a major setback for women's reproductive health rights13 Dec 2022
    South Africa's consumer confidence recovers in fourth quarter
    South Africa's consumer confidence recovers in fourth quarter9 Dec 2022
    Source:
    The good, the bad and the ugly in the banking industry6 Dec 2022
    Source: Crossgate.
    R25m facility gears up to shake up the banking industry through novel distribution model5 Dec 2022
    Source:
    FNB's first-time investors welcome new tax-free unit trust offering29 Nov 2022
    Source: Supplied
    FNB customer spend surpassed R3bn on Black Friday28 Nov 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Sneaking in some ambush tactics
    #OrchidsandOnions: Sneaking in some ambush tactics21 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz