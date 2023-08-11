WomensMonth: BET Software debuts as silver sponsor for GirlCode Hackathon

The country's tech geniuses gathered at the annual GirlCode Hackathon to code for change last weekend. BET Software was a silver sponsor for the event, which happens every August in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, to celebrate Women's Month.

This year’s theme was AI4Women, which focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to tackle real-world challenges. Participants formed teams of two to four individuals, working together to develop solutions that leverage AI to address pressing issues faced by women.

The event raised awareness on phenomenal women in the tech space and empowered female IT students by providing them with a platform to display their ingenuity and expertise. Participants had access to an abundance of resources, including mentors, workshops and tech talks that helped refine ideas and enhance project execution.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said that by partnering with GirlCode, the company is supporting GirlCode’s mandate of creating a network of highly-skilled women in software development.

“Advancing women in tech is part of a broader movement for gender equality and social progress. By supporting women in tech, we are contributing to a more equitable society and challenging stereotypes and biases,” he explained.

GirlCode is a on a mission to empower 10 million women and girls by 2030.