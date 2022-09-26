Industries

MyAHi entrepreneur competition opens for SA's top startups

26 Sep 2022
The MyAHi Awards is open until 10 October and business chambers, business owners, small farmers and hospitality businesses from across South Africa are urged to apply.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Where previously the focus was on exceptional business chambers in the Western Cape, this year the AHi has decided to also recognise the economic contribution of business owners, small farmers and the role of emerging business chambers nationwide.

The AHi Western Cape’s executive director, Dr Willie Cilliers, says no less than six honours will be awarded during a gala prize-giving function on Thursday, 3 November 2022. Entries for the honours close on Monday, 10 October, after which the top three finalists in each category will be announced on Monday, 17 October.

The six awards that will be presented at the gala evening’s awards ceremony include Business Chamber of the Year, Emerging Business Chamber of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Start-Up Business of the Year, Small Farmer of the Year and Hospitality Business of the Year.

The MyAHi announcement follows Statistics South Africa’s recent dismal figures that the unemployment rate now stands at 34.5% after it was 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The MyAHi awards serve as a reward for entrepreneurs who provide job creation opportunities and chambers of commerce who think out of the box to assist their members.

Small businesses, startup businesses, small farmers and hospitality businesses:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the MyAHi saw how business owners and small farmers went out of their way to tackle everyday challenges with innovative ideas. This year they want to reward outstanding business owners and small farmers who have performed despite all the challenges. The winners will benefit from numerous media exposure and receive prizes.

Feel free to fill out the form here. Subscribers and the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite small business, startup business, small farmer, hospitality business, emerging business chamber or chamber of commerce, by means of a digital poll.

The digital poll closes on Monday, 24 October, at midnight. Afterwards, the winners of each category will be announced at the prize-giving on Thursday, 3 November.

