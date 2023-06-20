3 SA startups receive R2.7m from Google for Startups' Black Founders Fund

Google for Startups has unveiled the 25 African startups chosen for this year's $4m (R72.7m) Black Founders Fund. Of these 25 startups, three South African companies have made the cut.

These include Excel At Uni, which supports student funders via digital services, HealthDart, a digital HMO providing end-to-end health services with insurance, and Zinacare, an online platform for accessible, affordable healthcare services.

Each selected startup will receive up to $150,000 (R2.7m) in non-dilutive cash awards, up to $200,000 (R3.m) in Google Cloud credits, Ad support, one on one mentoring by industry experts and invaluable connections within Google’s network.

The other selected startups:

Akoma Health (Nigeria): Tech platform for accessible, culturally conscious mental health services in Africa.

BezoMoney (Ghana): Digital banking for Africa's underbanked via mobile/web platforms.

Chargel (Senegal): Digital trucking platform connecting shippers/carriers in Francophone West Africa.

Charis UAS (Rwanda): Provides 3D geospatial data via drone technology.

Evolve Credit (Nigeria): SaaS for digitising and managing banking services.

EzyAgric (Uganda): AI-powered mobile technology to enhance Africa's farming sector.

Fez Delivery (Nigeria): Last-mile logistics platform for various industries. Fleetsimplify (Kenya): Monetization platform connecting gig drivers & vehicle owners.

Herconomy (Nigeria): Female-focused fintech aiming to be Africa's first women's bank.

Jumba (Kenya): Improving Kenya's construction sector supply chain via B2B platform.

MDaaS Global (Nigeria): Tech-powered diagnostic centres for affordable healthcare.

My Pocket Counsel (Nigeria): Legal tech platform for contract generation and management.

Orda (Nigeria): Pan-African neobank for restaurants, offering cloud-based software.

Periculum (Nigeria): Data company aiding in credit assessment, fraud/churn risk.

Raenest (Nigeria): Fintech offering global financial services to freelancers/startups in Africa.

Ridelink (Uganda): E-logistics platform providing shipping and real-time tracking.

Susu (Côte d'Ivoire): Health platform providing healthcare services/insurance funded by African diaspora.

Talamus Health (Ghana): Tech solutions targeting healthcare inefficiencies in Africa.

TruQ (Nigeria): Streamlining mid-mile logistics across Africa with third-party vehicle connectivity.

Tushop (Kenya): Tech platform for group buying of daily essentials in Kenya.

Uzapoint (Kenya): Mobile/web POS for digitising bookkeeping in Africa's informal sector.

Zydii (Kenya): Localised digital training solutions for African SMEs.

The Black Founders Fund, now in its third year, aims to help tackle systemic racial inequality in venture capital (VC) funding by providing equity-free grants and mentoring to early-stage Black-led high-growth businesses across Europe and Africa.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startups ecosystem, Africa at Google said:

"Startups play a major role in advancing Africa’s digital transformation. We look forward to working with this group of innovative founders who are using technology to solve some of the most pressing challenges in Africa. The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund is committed to addressing the stark inequality in VC funding by providing Black founders with the resources and support they need to succeed."