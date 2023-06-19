Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Motsepe AdvertisingAICPA & CIMAXapo BankSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Finance Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Learn to future-fit your business in these crucial workshops from Saipa and Invictus Leader

19 Jun 2023
Issued by: Saipa
In our busy modern world, the only thing we can rely on is that things will change. In the past few years, we have seen a global pandemic, an ongoing war, social and political unrest, the rise of remote work and other momentous shifts that have changed the face of the business landscape. In light of the constant need to meet new challenges, planning for the future requires a significant amount of strategic thinking.
Learn to future-fit your business in these crucial workshops from Saipa and Invictus Leader

That being said, the future brings more than just challenges. Preparing for future changes in behaviour, market trends and purchasing habits can lead to a wealth of opportunities, giving any business – big or small – a significant competitive edge.

So how can we prepare for what’s to come? The answer is deceptively simple: Strategic foresight and planning.

This is a structured and systematic way of anticipating and better preparing for the changes that the future will bring. By exploring the possibilities of the next few years, businesses are able to assess the opportunities and challenges of various plausible futures. Using these insights, companies are then able to make better decisions today, and will prepare them for tomorrow.

With the proper preparation, you can not only save your business from becoming redundant, but reach a lew level of productivity and performance in 2023 and beyond.

To empower professionals and business owners with the knowledge they need to transform their company into a future-fit business, Saipa and Invictus Leader are presenting two valuable workshops.

Future-fit your business: Strategies for accelerating growth and innovation (4 July 2023)

Designed for business leaders, managers and strategists, this workshop will be invaluable for those responsible for future planning, growth and innovation. It will help you design crucial strategies for future-proofing your business, with practical steps to assist you in developing an action plan for the next big thing.

Empowering SMEs: A comprehensive workshop for business success and sustainability (6 July 2023)

Tailored for owners, managers and key players in SMEs and startups, this workshop will be beneficial for professionals tasked with navigating the complexities of today's business environment. Experts in marketing, mental health and access to finance will join this session to provide valuable advice to help you grow your business.

Both workshops will be held at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways from 8:30am to 4pm on their respective dates.

The workshops will be led by Ravi VS, a founder, CEO and chief foresight strategist with over 30 years of experience in 32 countries. Ravi is recognised as a leading authority in strategic foresight, foresight leadership and future thinking, delivering coaching, mentoring, advisory, facilitation and teaching to over 30 of the world’s most respected companies, more than 5,000 individuals, and over 1,000 workshops. His focus is on helping leaders and managers understand how organisations invest in the future, how to create strategies that leverage trends, and how to develop strategic plans for the ‘future of x’.

Invictus Leader, Saipa’s partner in presenting the workshops, is an Invictus Group initiative. Invictus Group helps organisations to think ahead by engaging foresight-driven insights, providing a competitive advantage by leveraging all the new opportunities that rapid social and technological progress is creating. Over the last 30 years, Invictus Group has worked with 10,000 businesses and over one million people in 54 countries.

To find out more and to register, click here for the Future-fit your business workshop, click here for the Empowering SMEs workshop, and take your first step towards gaining capacity and capability to build a future-ready business today.

NextOptions
Read more: SAIPA, Invictus Group



Related

Sommet Education acquires majority stake of Invictus Education
Sommet Education acquires majority stake of Invictus Education22 Apr 2021
Entries open for 2019 Saipa National Accounting Olympiad
Entries open for 2019 Saipa National Accounting Olympiad26 Feb 2019
Saipa Professional Evaluation results
Saipa Professional Evaluation results2 Jan 2019
What accountants can do to stay relevant in their career
What accountants can do to stay relevant in their career10 Dec 2018
Business rescue or liquidation - which to choose when
Business rescue or liquidation - which to choose when13 Nov 2018
2018 Saipa National Accounting Olympiad champions
2018 Saipa National Accounting Olympiad champions11 Oct 2018
The alarming drop in number of accountancy pupils and what to do about it
The alarming drop in number of accountancy pupils and what to do about it12 Sep 2018
Last chance to apply for SAIPA Project Achiever programme
Last chance to apply for SAIPA Project Achiever programme28 May 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz